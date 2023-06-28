Panattoni instructs Glencar to build new multi-unit, speculative industrial facility at Brighton City Airport

This project serves as the inaugural development awarded to Glencar and comprises of five separate units that range from 19,000 sq. ft to 53,700 sq. ft in size.

Glencar, a leading UK construction company that was recently ranked amongst Europe’s fastest growing businesses, has today announced that it has been appointed by leading international real estate developer specialising in industrial real estate and warehouses, Panattoni, to build a multi-unit industrial scheme at Brighton City Airport.

The development, being marketed as Panattoni Park Brighton is being developed speculatively and comprises of five new build industrial and logistics units ranging from 19,000 to 53,700 sq. ft.

The works which commenced at the start of June will comprise of the design and build of each of the industrial units, including associated external works, services, infrastructure and landscaping. The project is situated adjacent to Brighton City Airport and includes works to the public highway. It is also targeted to be a BREEAM excellent development.

The development is expected to complete by May 2024.

Commenting on the announcement, Eddie McGillycuddy Glencar CEO said: “As Europe’s largest developer of logistics property, Panattoni have an extensive development pipeline and we are very happy to be working together and to be appointed for the first time on this standout south coast development.

It’s also a hugely significant appointment for us as it once again confirms that Glencar is the preferred partner for all of the major industrial and logistics real estate developers as a result of our industrial leading credentials and consistently high performance and delivery.

We very look forward to working with Panattoni and full project team, including project managers KAM Project Consultants and architects HTC Architects to deliver an outstanding final product”.

Situated adjacent to Brighton City Airport and the A27 dual carriageway, Panattoni Park Brighton will deliver much-needed Grade-A space within this fast-growing region ideally set-up for last mile delivery operations looking to address consumer markets clustering the south coast.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals