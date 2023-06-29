Green light for major £25m investment at Westway, Glasgow Airport

Canmoor secures planning consent for 300,000 sq ft of speculative industrial development

Canmoor has secured planning consent from Renfrewshire Council to develop 300,000 sq ft of brand new speculative space on a 13-acre site at Westway, next to Glasgow Airport.

The £25m development will consist of two high-quality industrial/warehouse units of 86,630 sq ft and 202,230 sq ft, to be known as “Westway 90” and “Westway 200” respectively. The larger unit will be capable of being split into two units of 91,110 sq ft and 118,140 sq ft.

The development will provide quick and direct access from Westway to Junction 28 of the M8, via the recently opened Barnwell Street Bridge, as well as to Glasgow Airport and across the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland (AMIDS). It will be adjacent to the recently opened Filshill distribution centre and has the potential to attract further new businesses and bring employment opportunities to the area.

The units will be designed to a high specification, of steel portal frame construction, with eaves heights of 12.5m. Each will feature ample dock leveller loading bays and also provide high quality offices. There will be dedicated car parking, generous HGV parking and an extensive yard, of up to 50 metres deep.

Sustainability is at the heart of development at Westway, with each unit designed as all electric, targeting BREEAM “Excellent” and EPC ratings of “A”. Further green credentials include electric car charging points, provision for PV panels and air source heat pumps. This all combines well with further ESG initiatives across the entire estate.

A preferred main contractor has been identified and the development is expected to commence in July, with the units being available for occupation in Q4 2024.

Gregor King, Canmoor’s Asset Manager at Westway said:

“We are committed to continually improving the standard of accommodation at Westway, through ongoing investment and firmly believe the development of this “best in class” high quality sustainable industrial/logistics space will be very well-received in the Scottish market.

“The exceptional connectivity, including convenient access to Glasgow Airport and the M8, further adds to its appeal. Westway stands out as one of Scotland’s most well-connected industrial and logistics parks, benefiting from 24-hour security.

“With this outlook, exciting times lie ahead as Canmoor continues its ongoing investments.”



Gavin Newlands, MP for Paisley and Renfrewshire North added:

“Having the capacity to provide additional quality industrial and logistics space is incredibly positive news for Renfrewshire and the wider west of Scotland region.

“This development will attract more businesses to establish their presence here, fostering job creation in the process.”

Westway is Scotland’s largest fully enclosed industrial park and currently offers over 1,700,000 sq ft of multi-let space. Set on a 135-acre self-contained site next to Glasgow Airport and within the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland (AMIDS), it is home to a range of local, national and international businesses including Altrad, Babcock, Malin Group, Renewable Parts, DSV Logistics, AMG Group, Steder Group, Star Refrigeration, Kintetsu World Express, The National Manufacturing Institute Scotland, Boeing and Bullet Express and JW Filshill.

Situated in a spacious landscaped site, Westway is easily accessible by car, commercial vehicle and public transport. Conveniently positioned only 10 miles west of Glasgow city centre, the park has direct access to an extensive transport infrastructure. It offers quality accommodation within a 24-hour secure environment.

Iain Davidson, Director of Colliers added:

“Westway stands as a premier industrial and logistics destination in Scotland, consistently drawing substantial interest from local and regional businesses seeking occupancy.

The Scottish market eagerly awaits such developments, and with its prime location and exceptional connectivity, we expect strong demand for this highly sought-after speculative project.” Canmoor’s joint leasing agents are JLL and Colliers, with management by Knight Frank. Further information on can be found at: (BROCHURE)

