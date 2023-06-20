QIC Trims supplies exquisite finish for award-winning development’s centrepiece design feature

QIC Trims’ bespoke new product manufacture and design expertise proved crucial to a ceiling installation that was integral to a multi-million-pound city hall development.

The company supplied more than 11,500 lin/m of trim for nearly 350 raft ceilings that were installed at the former Vaux Brewery in Sunderland. The site, which had laid dormant since the brewery’s demolition in 1999, was redeveloped in order to house the new city hall. Sunderland City Council is expected to transfer around 1,200 employees to the seven-storey building in a move that will save the authority an estimated £22million in operational costs over the next 25 years.

The council will be one of several tenants within the 17,755m² building, which includes a large amount of office space, a fitness room and an employment centre. For its repurposing, which was designed by Faulkner Browns Architects, the building’s interior required a contemporary aesthetic. This meant being creative with the design of elements of the building fabric. Hence, the specification of a Troldtekt ‘floating cloud’ circular ceiling system, which makes for a stylish, acoustic-friendly addition to large, open plan workspaces.

To provide each ceiling with a smart, contemporary finish, QIC Trims was selected by the project’s main contractor, Bowmer and Kirkland, to design and manufacture a trim solution. Its ‘US Ceiling Raft’ range was originated for such purpose, with QIC Trim’s technical team able to assist in the ceiling’s design coordination in several communications held with the architect and sub-contractor prior to installation. After many discussions and prototypes the new US04 aluminium extrusion was chosen for its aesthetics and straight forward install method.

The ceiling’s superb design aspect contributed to Sunderland City Hall’s regeneration earning a BCO award. The annual contest recognises projects that set ‘a benchmark for excellence in creativity and functionality.’ The City Hall programme, which won the award for the northern region, earned judges praise for its innovative creation of an uplifting, light-filled, engaged workspace.

QIC Trims was proud to have supplied the innovation and solution to ensure a centrepiece feature of this stunning redevelopment has a superbly designed finishing touch.

