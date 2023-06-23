STEAM careers event welcomes 60 female students to Belfast Grand Central Station

An annual women in STEAM careers open day, held at the construction site of Belfast Grand Central Station, has brought together 60 female students from three schools in the city for an interactive experience event designed to inspire the next generation of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) talent.

Farrans Sacyr, the main works contractor for Belfast Grand Central Station, hosted the day in collaboration with Translink, Babcock, W5, CITB, Engineers Ireland and their sponsors McAdam Design and Design ID to mark International Women in Engineering Day (Today – 23rd June 2023).

Students aged 11-13 from St Louise’s Comprehensive College, Hunterhouse College and Victoria College engaged in a range of engineering challenges, gained hands on experience of using equipment and took part in interactive workshops on the commercial aspects of building, Minecraft and a virtual reality experience.

Belfast Grand Central Station will deliver a modern, world-class integrated transport hub to enhance local and international connectivity with bus, coach and rail links across Northern Ireland and beyond. It will offer greater capacity with an increase to 26 bus stands, 8 railway platforms, enhanced walking and cycling connectivity, greater comfort and accessibility encouraging greener, active travel for a healthier, smarter city. The Weavers Cross development delivered as part of the project will regenerate the lands around Belfast Grand Central Station and facilitate economic growth and urban regeneration.

Gemma Thompson, Communication and Stakeholder Engagement Manager for Translink commented: “This exciting new fully integrated transport hub will represent a step change for public transport. As a fully multi-modal transport facility it will improve connectivity for everyone in Northern Ireland and beyond and act as a highly impressive gateway. It is the largest construction project undertaken by Translink to date and has required significant engineering works from building and bridge construction, road upgrade works through to extensive railway and signalling works and we have been delighted to showcase this important project to these female students today.

“As an organisation we are committed to actively encouraging more females to apply for public transport jobs. Being part of this event is a great opportunity to demonstrate the many opportunities open to females within the engineering and construction side of our business and show how a career in public transport can help play amajor part in tackling the climate crisis and enhance air quality, for a healthier, smarter and more sustainable city for everyone.”

Sarah Fearon, Community Engagement and PR Manager for Farrans Sacyr, said: “One of our key priorities while delivering this important project is to have a positive and long-lasting societal impact by bringing economic, social and environmental benefits to the communities in which we operate. This event has brought the students on a tour through the skills that are needed on construction sites and demonstrated the array of opportunities that this industry has for their future. We thank all of our partner organisations on their support in bringing this event to fruition and to each of the schools for participating.”

