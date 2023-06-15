Students on site as the Enfield Construction Skills Academy officially opens

A new skills academy has given future students a taste of what it would be like to be part of landmark regeneration projects such as Meridian Water.

Delivered through a partnership by Enfield Council, Capital City College Group and Countryside Partnerships, the Enfield Construction Skills Academy officially opened on 14 June with workshops to demonstrate the wide range of courses on offer.

The academy aims to train around 500 people per year enabling local people to develop skills to access good quality work. There are several positions available for people at the academy to gain employment in the construction of Meridian Water, Enfield Council’s landmark regeneration project in the east of the borough.

Enfield Council is committed to empowering people with the skills, knowledge, and opportunities to thrive in Enfield by providing education and training. The academy will offer courses and apprenticeships in core construction skills with a focus on sustainable development based on the needs of the industry.

Learners will benefit from a range of facilities including dedicated indoor and outdoor workspaces to give them hands-on skills training using various construction methods and equipment.

The Leader of Enfield Council, Cllr Nesil Caliskan said: “Meridian Water is about benefiting the local Edmonton community. By investing in Enfield through programmes such as the Enfield Construction Skills Academy the Council can help to deliver positive outcomes that will enable people to gain the qualifications they need for a successful career in the industry. This investment will ensure people have ongoing and sustainable employment which in turn will support the local economy.”

“We are thrilled to see the first learners arriving at the academy this summer and hope they continue onto careers across the development of the Meridian Water site.”

Kate Ives, Strategic Growth Director, London at Countryside Partnerships, commented: “The need for the construction industry to recruit and retain talent in the sector has never been greater, so we are immensely proud to open the Enfield Construction Skills Academy alongside our partners Enfield Council and Capital City College Group. Providing the workforce of the future with the skills and training opportunities to help deliver the crucial Meridian Water regeneration programme and more, the academy is set to leave a considerable legacy across the borough and beyond.”

Kurt Hintz, Executive Principal of Capital City College Group, said: “At CCCG, we are committed to working with employers to reduce the huge shortfall of skilled construction workers in the UK. The academy will provide excellent construction training to industry standards to boost employment in Enfield and support the local and wider economy.”

“The academy will further enhance CONEL’s excellent reputation for training people for great construction careers. Our experienced teachers have a huge wealth of skills and knowledge from across the industry from bricklaying and plumbing to carpentry and electrical, to give students and apprentices the best possible training. Many of our programmes will place an emphasis on sustainable development in line with our Mayor’s Academy Green Hub”

“We look forward to building our relationship with Enfield Council and Countryside Partnerships and the new academy becoming a centre of excellence for construction training in London.”

Enfield Construction Skills Academy is the latest addition to the ever-growing Meridian Water development which will deliver 10,000 homes and 6,000 jobs.

The academy is run by the College of Haringey, Enfield and North East London (CONEL) which is part of CCCG. To learn more about the development, visit the Meridian Water website where you can also find information on the Enfield Construction Skills Academy. To explore the range of courses available visit CCCG’s website.

