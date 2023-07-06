Aggregate Industries plays a key role in new landmark carbon calculation reporting solution

Aggregate Industries has proven its unrivalled technical prowess once again having played a pivotal role in the development of a landmark new solution designed to provide automated, real-time reporting of embodied carbon emissions.
Formed in Spring 2022, the Scope 3 initiative aims to drive real climate action by providing detailed, scientific embodied carbon emission calculations for the first time, as part of the automated invoice process.
Headed up by construction software leader, Causeway Technologies, the project, which is due for completion next year, is being developed in collaboration with Balfour Beatty, Galliford Try and Morgan Sindall, alongside Aggregate Industries as major supplier.
Dr Adam O’Rourke, Causeway’s emerging technologies consultant, comments: “As the net zero mandate grows, it’s vital that construction begins to tackle embodied carbon emissions head on. Unfortunately though, embodied carbon is incredibly difficult to measure and track due to the vast variants involved – the result being a lack of confidence in the various measurement systems available with firms often overestimating it as a precaution.
“This Scope 3 initiative seeks to address the challenge by developing a solution which is able to provide wholly accurate, scientifically-led embodied carbon measurement in real-time reporting across projects as part of the invoice process.”
In initial tests, Causeway worked with samples of 25,000 invoices from all involved stakeholders focusing on materials with the highest carbon impact. Crucially, Aggregate Industries’ unique Your Carbon Report provided a best practice example as part of the process – the system being capable of addressing embodied carbon figures down to the line-level items such as distance to plant, plant energy and distribution.
Dr O’Rourke adds: “Aggregate Industries’ carbon reporting played a pivotal role in informing some of the strategic decision-making, thanks to the sheer level of detail and accuracy. While some suppliers tend to offer a standard carbon factor metric, with Aggregate Industries the measuring covers everything from the individual components of each different product and plant through to the distance to plant, raw material values, plant energy and distribution to site – and all in real-time.”
Due for a formal launch next year, the Scope 3 initiative’s new software solution will offer a credible, verifiable, efficient and scalable way to measure Scope 3 emissions in real-time, using invoice data automatically extracted from Causeway Tradex.
The companies collaborating on the initiative are currently engaging with suppliers, as well as validating and testing elements of this software. The project is also being supported via a knowledge partnership with the Engineering Department at the University of Bath.
Kirstin McCarthy, Sustainability Director at Aggregate Industries, comments: “Talking to our customers, we know that sustainability is a priority and that they want to take progressive action in their approach to embodied carbon. However, we also know that the current way of doing things can be daunting and difficult.
“With this, we purposely developed Your Carbon Report to provide our customers with the industry’s first true ‘cradle to grave’ measurement tool so they can see the embodied carbon impacts of their material choices quickly and with ease.
“We are very proud to have been so heavily involved in the Scope 3 initiative, with our tool and our technical expertise helping to shape this important solution and we look forward to helping bring it to market in due course.”
Aggregate Industries’ Your Carbon Report is the very first carbon reporting tool that enables customers to access a ‘cradle to site’ assessment to calculate, track and report embodied carbon with ease. The result is that construction professionals can easily access and view exacting material carbon-emissions data for products by manufactured Aggregate Industries, thus enabling carbon-smart choices during design and procurement.
For further information, please visit www.aggregate.com.