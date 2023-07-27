Artisan Real Estate Collaborates with Casa by Moda for New Leeds Residential Neighbourhood

Bespoke homes developer Artisan Real Estate is joining forces with Casa by Moda, the single-family housing division of Yorkshire-based Moda Living to market its flagship new homes development in Kirkstall, Leeds.

Artisan is currently delivering 263 low carbon and low energy homes at the six-acre Headingley site, providing a mix of one to four-bedroom apartments and town houses, with the first completions expected in 2024. Casa by Moda will now take ownership and market all 223 homes which were available for sale, with the remaining 40 providing affordable housing, to be managed by 54North Homes. The new neighbourhood, now called Casa, Abbey Court, will offer residents deposit-free, pet friendly living as part of an industry-leading inclusive offer which places service, technology, wellbeing and sustainability at the forefront of the rental community. Situated just a two-minute walk from Headingley Station, Casa, Abbey Court offers the ideal location for high quality rental accommodation, combing the latest state-of-the art technology promoting sustainable living and low energy costs with easy and accessible transport links to the city centre. Welcoming the partnership, James Bulmer, Regional Director for Leeds-based Artisan North said: “The collaboration with Casa provides a significant opportunity to deliver much needed new homes for rent in one of Leeds’ most desirable suburb. There is a growing demand for high-quality family rental properties with easy access to city centres providing the perfect blend of town and country living. Casa is a proven operational model designed specifically to meet the needs of today’s rental market.” He added: “From our head-office in Leeds, Artisan North is developing an exciting pipeline of future homes-led regeneration projects across the region. Collaborative schemes with successful rental platforms such as Casa will form the perfect development model to provide the mix of tenure that is required by today’s housing market.” Casa by Moda will continue to work with Artisan to complete the delivery of the new homes to the high standard expected by the brand and its residents. This includes embedding Moda’s technology partner Utopi’s smart environmental sensors into the homes, which enable residents to monitor everything from room temperature to air quality and light pollution. And, consistent with Artisan’s award-winning sustainability credentials, the development features electric Air Source Heat Pumps as part of its specification which also assists Casa by Moda’s commitment to sustainable development and its journey to net zero. Matt Townson, Director of Development and Projects at Casa by Moda added: “We’re entering an exciting phase with the delivery of our first neighbourhoods, and as a business headquartered in Yorkshire, Casa, Abbey Court is special for us, as it marks our first neighbourhood that will open in our home region. With demand for rental accommodation remaining high, our approach as a long-term owner and operator is to create not only high quality, sustainable homes, but new communities that go beyond bricks and mortar and actively support the wellbeing of our residents. “Casa, Abbey Court marks a step change in single family rental in Leeds, not only in quality but also being able to offer residents leases of up to three years – something unheard of in the traditional rental market. During the current periods of economic uncertainty, we believe it’s important to be able to provide our residents a security of tenancy that can only come from our long-term approach.Looking ahead we have ambitious plans for the future and are looking forward to collaborating with sustainable housebuilders like Artisan, as well as local authorities and landowners to deliver more new homes across the UK, as we progress towards our target of securing 5,000 new homes by 2025.” Ahead of welcoming its first residents next year, Casa by Moda is accepting pre-registrations of interest for homes at Casa, Abbey Court via its website. To find out more visit: www.casa.moda

