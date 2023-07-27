SALBOY completes One Cluny Mews, its £40m flagship central London development

Salboy, the nationwide property development and funding company, has formally completed development of its flagship London scheme, One Cluny Mews.

With a £40 million GDV, One Cluny Mews is Salboy’s first residential development in London. The development is located in the popular and affluent area of Earl’s Court, a part of Kensington in west London that has experienced significant investment and regeneration in recent years, yet offers limited new build opportunities.

The development comprises 35 high quality 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments, including 8 duplex penthouses. After receiving high demand from buyers for pre-sales reservations, Salboy has celebrated the completion of the development with the majority of the individual properties sold and reserved and only a limited number of resident and commercial units remaining.

By July 2022 with still 12 months’ development time to go, 50% of units had been reserved by individual buyers, demonstrating the persistent high demand for quality, prime homes in central London. Consequently, One Cluny Mews becomes the first of several London schemes Salboy has in development with a combined GDV of over £85 million.

Residents at One Cluny Mews will enjoy spacious, bright living with a private garden that provides sanctuary from the surrounding city. Along with the latest security systems and concierge services, the property has a private courtyard offering residents homes they can truly relax in. Residents may also choose to buy a small number of home offices that open out onto the courtyard.

Simon Ismail, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Salboy, comments: “Completing our scheme at One Cluny Mews puts Salboy firmly on the London map as a developer and funder of high quality housing in sought-after places. We’re delighted to deliver such a high quality scheme that’s attracted such a high level of buyer commitment, and look forward to welcoming the first residents as they begin to move in.”

One Cluny Mews was designed in collaboration with architects, Studio Power, and built by Salboy’s dedicated construction partner, DOMIS Construction.

