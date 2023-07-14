BBA Expands Senior Leadership Team

The British Board of Agrément (BBA), the UK’s leading construction products certification body, is pleased to announce the promotion of Tara Deller-Hoy to Chief Operating Officer and Rob McCormack to Performance Director.

Since joining the BBA team in March 2021 as Operations Director, Tara Deller-Hoy has led several improvements within the company from which clients and colleagues have benefitted. Tara has played a key role in the digitisation of the BBA, ensuring a compliance-based approach to delivering the Agrément product certification services to market.

In addition to her responsibilities for the Operations and Assurance teams, Tara has also been leading the Client Engagement team, which was developed as part of the BBA’s approach to deliver more effective client engagements and stronger client relationships. As well as being promoted to COO, Tara will also join the BBA board.

Rob McCormack Tara Deller-Hoy

Rob McCormack joined the BBA in August 2017, leading a dedicated transformation team. Over the past four years he has driven a number of transformation projects across the company as part of the BBA’s journey of continuous improvement. This includes the expansion of BBA’s offices with the opening of its Liverpool branch in 2020 along with the recruitment of 25 colleagues. Following this, Rob led internal project teams aimed to design and roll out BBA’s improved ways of working to deliver first-class client experience. Rob is currently heading up the digitisation of this operation, establishing a compliance-based approach to product certification.

Rob has also been promoted to become a member of the Senior Leadership Team (SLT), reporting to the CEO.

BBA’s CEO Hardy Giesler comments; “As the BBA’s journey of change continues, we are thrilled to announce these two promotions for key members of our senior leadership team. Both Tara and Rob have been instrumental in driving real change and have made an enormous contribution to our business, ensuring the BBA is setting, maintaining and driving high quality standards in construction.”

