Prologis UK reorganises Capital Deployment & Leasing team to meet changing demands of logistics property market

Prologis, the UK’s leading owner and developer of logistics property, has announced two changes in its Capital Deployment & Leasing team as it continues to pave the way in an evolving market.

Ian Romano steps up to Vice President – Head of Land and Development and will widen his current remit to encompass regions outside the Midlands (excluding London) and will lead on land acquisition and development activities. Ian will act as a key partner to Prologis’ Development Management team, ensuring the business is aligned on delivering the next generation of Prologis Parks.

As Vice President – Head of Leasing, Sally Duggleby will be responsible for all leasing activity across Prologis’ UK estate, including speculative, second generation and lease renewals. Sally will also act as a key partner to Prologis’ customer facing teams to ensure a customer-centric view throughout commercial negotiations.

Both Sally and Ian will continue to report to Robin Woodbridge, Head of Capital Deployment & Leasing UK, who will also maintain direct responsibility for the London team whilst remaining strongly embedded in all activity at Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal (DIRFT); the business’ largest UK asset.

Paul Weston, Regional Head, Prologis UK, said: “In addition to our strengths in the ‘big box’ market, Prologis UK’s position has evolved significantly over the past five years, with our portfolio now featuring urban logistics, data centres, and life sciences, with further development on the horizon.

“These changes to the Capital Deployment & Leasing team will ensure we have the right people focused on two of our core activities of development and leasing, both of which are becoming increasingly challenging to navigate.

“Sally and Ian have both made significant contributions to the business’ strategic development so far, and I am confident they will continue to do so in their new positions.”

