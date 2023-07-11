Boultbee Brooks completes ultramodern workspace in Cheltenham centre  

Boultbee Brooks Real Estate has announced the completion of Pressworks located on Ambrose Street, Cheltenham.

Pressworks is a newly refurbished and extended office building in Cheltenham’s historic and picturesque Central Conservation Area, close to the town centre and just a short 18-minute walk from Cheltenham Spa train station.

Offering three fully self-contained units, set over three floors, available offices include: 2,637 sq ft, 5,737 sq ft and 6,232 sq ft spaces. The building’s new design boasts a contemporary style with premium finishes and state-of-the-art technology.

Over the years the building has been home to various ‘works’, housing coach painters, mechanics and numerous printers. It is now extensively renovated into state-of-the-art offices with an ultramodern workplace design. Amenities include, shower/changing facilities, on site parking, secure cycle storage, IT enabled access control, HVAC and external roof terrace.

Complete with a new roof extension and a new façade which gives a nod to its industrial heritage, the modern but sympathetic frontage with glazed tiles and smart new windows all bring it back to the property’s heyday.

James Whitcher, Managing Director at Boultbee Brooks, said: “We are delighted to bring Pressworks to the market, it is a fantastic office building with a significant amount of heritage.

“It is brilliant to see it newly refurbished and extended at such a high-quality standard. We look forward to welcoming any interested businesses to the building in the coming months.”

Building works on the project were completed by Construction Company, Lancer Scott.

Find out more information about Pressworks here: https://www.studio.space/cheltenham-pressworks. For agent enquiries, please contact oliver@thponline.co.uk

