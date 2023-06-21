Paramount appointed to lead £11-million refurbishment of 3 Rivergate building on Bristol’s Temple Quay

Paramount has won a prestigious £11-million contract to transform a Bristol city centre office complex for global investment bank, Credit Suisse.

The design, build, fit-out and refurbishment specialist has been tasked with providing a high-spec refurbishment of the building on Temple Quay, with the view of creating one of Bristol’s greenest commercial buildings.

Paramount will undertake the refurbishment alongside architect and design firm AWW and property consultants CBRE as project manager for clients Credit Suisse in a major boost for the South West economy.

Together, the project team will target the highest construction industry standards for sustainability and wellness, working towards securing the coveted BREEAM Excellent, Wiredscore Platinum and 3-star Fitwel 3 certification.

Kevin Mashford, the Paramount Sales Director who heads up the company’s Bristol team, said: “We are all delighted to have been handed responsibility for transforming 3 Rivergate and creating a truly inspiring workplace.

“We have developed a strong reputation for using our expertise to create spaces that are truly special, and we will ensure 3 Rivergate has a striking transformation and is an outstanding place to work.

“We look forward to working in close collaboration with CBRE and AWW on behalf of Credit Suisse to ensure 3 Rivergate is also one of Bristol’s greenest commercial buildings with sustainability and wellness at its heart.”

The year-long refurbishment project, which is now under way, will see the seven-storey, fully serviced Grade A office complex undergo a comprehensive refurbishment which will pave the way for 75,000 sq ft of available, flexible workspace via agents Lambert Smith Hampton and CBRE.



A range of new features will include a new striking façade, generous landscaping, amongst best-in-class end of journey facilities.

Paramount will introduce the latest energy-efficient systems, new building management system, solar energy panels, upgraded fire alarm, new security system, CCTV, access control, access barriers and a cycle-store.



Jack Sawbridge, Credit Suisse Asset Manager, said: “3 Rivergate is an exemplary project demonstrating our ability to adapt and recycle existing real estate for the modern occupier.

“We are delivering a modern workspace with a commitment to both occupier well-being and environmental sensitivity.

“Sustainable and renewable elements have been meticulously integrated, and the newly enhanced building will offer adaptable floor plates, best-in-class facilities and considerable new public and dedicated landscaping.

“Our chosen contractor, Paramount, has demonstrated a deep understanding of our vision and we look forward to delivering this ambitious project together.”

Paramount, whose turnover currently stands at £38.5 million, is well known across Wales and England where it has created high-quality space for a number of leading companies.

These include football legend Gareth Bale’s Par 59 bars, multi-million-pound redevelopment of Hodge House in Cardiff, Development Bank of Wales HQ refurbishment, transformation of the landmark 360 Bristol office complex and office revamps in Bath for American software SmartBear and financial services consultancy Altus.

