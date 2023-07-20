Ceremony marks start of works at Project Holst

Work has commenced on the £74 million industrial warehouse scheme – Project Holst – located in Coventry’s renowned Prospero Ansty Park.

A ground-breaking ceremony held on 12 July marked the start of the pivotal scheme at the landmark technology hub, attended by representatives of McLaren Construction (Midlands and North) and Manse Opus.

Consisting of four industrial warehouses with associated offices, construction works led by McLaren Construction (Midlands and North) on behalf of Manse Opus, started earlier this year and are due to complete in March 2024.

Spanning a total of 1,739,598 sq. ft, the four commercial speculative units will predominantly comprise a cladded portal frame with a CAT A open plan layout and the site will feature an external logistics yard with a level and dock access area and dedicated car parking spaces with electric charging points, alongside landscaped communal areas.

Designed to meet a BREEAM Excellent rating, units will be highly energy efficient in design with the application of roof top PVs and rainwater harvesting tanks.

Offices have been designed as largely open plan to provide flexibility to prospective tenants, and the architecture has focused on the business culture and purpose of the technology park, reflecting the current variety of highly skilled professions already present within the surrounding developments.

The scheme will also entail a large and complex earthworks operation prior to construction with extensive infrastructure works needed to access the plots and associated balancing ponds to accommodate storm water. All removed earth will also be reused back within the site to reduce waste and provide a greater circular approach.

Prior to works commencing, great crested newts were identified and relocated, and protective fencing was erected to the perimeter of the site. As part of the wider landscaping scheme, new ecological areas will continue to be developed during the construction and population of the site.

Giving back to the local community, voluntary works are due to be carried out at the Grace Academy during the summer, to create a sensory open space for the students to enjoy.

Last year, McLaren Construction (Midlands and North) completed construction works for Manse Opus, on a new 94,000 sq. ft regional headquarters for Cadent Gas – the UK’s largest gas distribution network.

Project Holst marks the second scheme at the park that McLaren Construction and Manse Opus have partnered together for, following more than three years of collaboration.

Managing director, Gary Cramp, said: “It’s excellent to be partnering with Manse Opus again for the further expansion of Prospero Ansty Park and we have a strong relationship formed over many years successfully working together.

“Prospero Ansty Park is a fast-growing business and industrial hub for the West Midlands, and we’re very pleased to be bringing our client’s vision to life with Project Holst, providing central high-specification commercial office space, ideally positioned to cater to clients in the industrial and logistics sector.

“We have managed to overcome challenges with this site – including battling with the wettest March on record in 20 years. However, our dedicated team of skilled contractors managed to stay dedicated to the programme and timeline.”

Richard Smith, director of Manse Opus, said: “I am delighted for the third time now to be working with McLaren in delivering this massively important logistics and industrial scheme comprising four buildings between 117,000 sq. ft and 300,000 sq. ft, to be completed between December 2023 and March 2024.”

Left to Right – Gary Cramp at McLaren Construction, Richard Smith at Manse Opus

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals