Winvic appointed First Phase Contractor for £1bn Intermodal Logistics West Midlands Interchange Site

Winvic Construction Ltd has been awarded the contract to deliver the first phase of the West Midlands Interchange (WMI) project, building on their success as the design stage delivery partner to Oxford Properties and Logistics Capital Partners (LCP). With 8 million sq ft of commercial space planned for the 734-acre site, the £1bn WMI Strategic Rail Freight Interchange (SRFI) will be the UKs largest intermodal logistics site when it is completed by 2034.

Rob Cook, Winvic’s Director of Civils and Infrastructure, added: “During Early Contractor Involvement (ECI), Winvic has worked for over twelve months as the design stage partner on West Midlands Interchange and with the fantastic relationships built with Oxford Properties and Logistics Capital Partners in that time, Winvic is primed to deliver the first phase civils and infrastructure works. We are known for the successful delivery of similar intermodal logistics schemes, sustainable projects and employment and training opportunities to local people, so we look forward to applying our tried and tested collaborative approach to create this best-in-class logistics park and Strategic Rail Freight Interchange (SRFI)”

Commencing in 2023, Winvic Construction Ltd, a leading main contractor that specialises in the design and delivery of private and public sector construction and civil engineering projects will deliver phase one works; comprising new road infrastructure and works to the existing road and public rights of way network, reconfiguration and undergrounding of energy infrastructure, and the earthworks required to create development plots and landscape zones.

West Midlands Interchange

John Pagdin, Head of UK Business, Logistics Capital Partners, remarked, “We are delighted to be working with Winvic again following earlier successful collaborations to deliver the UKs newest and most exciting Strategic Rail Freight Site. Winvic’s experience in designing and constructing similar schemes and their credentials in engaging with local and regional stakeholders will ensure that the phase one works will be delivered sustainably and collaboratively.”

Winvic will be working to an Employment and Skills Plan to maximise opportunities for local people and businesses during the construction phase, including providing employment, apprenticeships and trainee positions. An Employment Fund Steering Group has already been established in collaboration with the City of Wolverhampton, South Staffordshire Council and Staffordshire County Council to maximise these opportunities.

In an additional local focus, communities adjoining the site have been consulted on the features for 109 acres of country parkland to be created to the northwest and southeast of the site, which will provide recreational opportunities for local people as well as protect and enhance biodiversity in the area.

Robin Everall, Head of Development, Europe at Oxford Properties, commented, “Winvic possess an impressive track record of executing large-scale, complex schemes and we are pleased to welcome their expertise to the project team as we deliver a best-in-class logistics park with occupier demand, technological advancements and environmental, social and governance principles at its core.”

The WMI scheme was granted planning permission in May 2020 and is being financed and delivered by Oxford Properties, the property arm of Canadian pension fund OMERS, who acquired the WMI site in July 2021, in partnership with European developer LCP.

As well as helping to attract global business and investment, WMI will create more than 8,500 new jobs and apprenticeships during development, construction and operation, boosting employment and training opportunities for people in the Midlands region.

For more information on the project visit www.westmidlandsinterchange.co.uk

If you have a query and would like to contact the project team, you can reach WMI via:

Email: contactus@communityrelations.co.uk

Telephone: Mon-Fri 9am-5pm on the freephone number 0800 377 7345