Construction labour supplier Fortel Group appoints Tim Hunt as Head of Compliance

Fortel Group, a leading supplier of labour to the construction industry, has appointed Tim Hunt as its new Head of Compliance.

With a distinguished career spanning over three decades and a wealth of experience in accounting, payroll and compliance, Tim’s expertise will further solidify Fortel’s commitment to standards and ethical business conduct.

Tim will be responsible for all things compliance including legislation, policies and procedures to ensure Fortel continues to achieve and exceed the high bar of excellence it delivers for its people and clients.

Tim’s journey began in the 1990s when he qualified as a Chartered Accountant with KPMG. During his tenure, he gained valuable expertise in forensic investigation and has served as an expert witness. Subsequently, he established his own successful payroll and outsourced employment business in 2010.

More recently, Tim has provided consultancy on a range of topics, specialising in supply chain management risk assessment, working with contracting businesses, labour end hirers, and recruitment firms. Notably, he has played a pivotal role as a board member of the FCSA (Freelancer & Contractor Services Association), demonstrating his leadership in compliance issues within the construction sector.

“We are delighted to welcome Tim to the Fortel team,” says Sat Nijjer, CEO of Fortel. “He is joining us at a time when we believe we are in a very strong position, but his extensive experience and proven track record will be instrumental in ensuring we remain at the forefront of industry standards. With Tim’s appointment, we are confident in further strengthening our market position and driving our commitment to excellence, ethics, and compliance forward.”

“Joining the Fortel team feels like coming home,” says Tim, emphasising the long-standing relationship he shares with the organisation. “I am excited to work closely with the team and contribute my expertise to keep Fortel at the forefront of compliance and ethical business practices.”

