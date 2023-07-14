Fujitsu split sytems in £700 Million new Sunset Waltham Cross Studios

Fujitsu General Air Conditioning UK has supplied climate control equipment to keep the workforce comfortable during construction of the £700million Sunset Waltham Cross Studios in Hertfordshire.

The development is intended to attract globally recognised film, TV and media brands to the area, along with an ambition to create 4,800 new jobs. The complex is due for completion in 2026 and will feature 21 sound stages with ancillary workshops, offices and amenities.

The project represents Blackstone and Hudson Pacific’s first venture outside of the US for its jointly-owned Sunset Studios. Located on a 91-acre site close to junction 25 of the M25, it is aiming for LEED Gold certification and a BREEAM Excellent rating.

To date, 82 split air conditioning systems have been sized by Cool Designs Limited (CDL) and installed by London-based Citipost Power in site offices for the contracts teams. The wall-mounted units, with capacities ranging from 2.5-7.1kW, operate on low GWP R32 refrigerant and offer indoor noise levels as low as 22 dB(A). A further 20 split systems will be required for additional site offices as the project grows.

Stephen Hodges, Director at Citipost Power, said: “It’s great to be involved with such a prestigious project and we are looking forward to seeing its completion. Sometimes taking care of the workforce on site is overlooked but this project means that the environment in the cabins will be comfortable all year round.”

Lloyd Grimes of CDL added: “ We have worked with Fujitsu for a long time and we know that the products provide a hassle-free solution that operate in the most gruelling environments. The equipment is easy to specify, install and operate with no complications for the end user.”

