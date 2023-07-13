Baxi’s Paul Marsden appointed as new Chair of SoPHE Industry Working Group

Paul Marsden, Technical Specification Manager at Baxi, has been appointed as the new chair of the Society of Public Health Engineers’ Industry Working Group. SoPHE aims to provide a higher profile and focus for public health engineers within the Chartered Institute of Building Services Engineers (CIBSE) as well as within the building services industry.

An Affiliate member of CIBSE and SoPHE and a member of the Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineering (CIPHE), Paul’s whole career has been centred around commercial hot water generation and Public Health Engineering. He uses his wealth of experience and expertise of hot water systems and renewable/LZC technologies to help Public Health and Mechanical Engineers understand the relationship between the product/s, the application/s and the system/s they are designing.

Paul has an ONC in Gas Utilisation and City and Guilds in Gas Services and regularly represents both Baxi and the wider industry delivering a variety of training and CPD presentations and seminars. More recently he has developed training events and courses targeted at young and graduate engineers.

As Chair of the Industry Working Group, Paul will work with SoPHE members to offer the support and assistance required to help further the profile of this very important Building Services sector.

Paul said: “I am delighted to be appointed as the SoPHE IWG chair and look forward to building upon the work of my predecessors. The increasing focus upon decarbonisation will not only impact upon how buildings are designed, but also how products are designed and manufactured. This represents both challenges and opportunities and makes for an exciting time in which to be involved as we transition to a low / zero carbon future.”

