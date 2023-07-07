Glencar awarded further instruction by Wrenbridge to build £32M sustainable multi-industrial scheme in Aylesford

Scheme extends to a total development (GEA) of 302,844 sq ft across six highly sustainable new industrial warehouse buildings.

has just announced that it has been appointed by leading property development company Wrenbridge and specialist sustainable and impact investor Bridges Fund Management, to build a new six-unit industrial warehouse development totalling 302,844 sq ft at a strategic development site in Aylesford, Kent, named Click Aylesford.

The works will see construction of six highly sustainable new industrial warehouse buildings, completed in shell form with finished open plan offices at first floor, resulting in total development GEA of 302,844 sq ft. The project is adjacent to the M20 motorway and a Network Rail line and includes Section 278 works.

Construction of the development is due to start in July and is expected to take 52 weeks, with the expected PC by the end of August 2024.

Commenting on the announcement, Greg Wright Glencar Operations director said: “Repeat business is the best business, and we are very pleased to once again be working in partnership with our long standing and much valued customer Wrenbridge, and its partner, Bridges Fund Management, to deliver this fantastic new industrial development at Little Preston in Aylesford.

We are also currently on site with Wrenbridge and Bridges Fund Management at Lily House, Basingstoke, and we have previously delivered a five-unit industrial scheme for Wrenbridge – The Bridge in Dartford, which once again demonstrates the strength of our partnership and supply chain.

We look forward to working with the team onsite including KAM, Chetwoods, and Sweco and delivering a great new facility for this important customer.”

Also commenting Alistair Dunsdon of Wrenbridge, said: “We are very excited to kick start the delivery phase of this major scheme alongside our funding partner Bridges Fund Management and construction partner Glencar. The scheme which is ideally situated in a strategic location off the M20 will provide high quality buildings and achieve market leading sustainability credentials. We look forward to starting on site in the next few weeks and having these units available for local, regional and national businesses by the summer of 2024.

