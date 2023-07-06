Panattoni starts third speculative logistics development on south coast this year

Panattoni, the largest logistics real estate developer in the UK and Europe, has begun speculatively developing a 268,063 sq ft last-mile logistics development at Brighton.

Panattoni Park Brighton will comprise of seven units, ranging from 19,834 sq ft to 55,632 sq ft, which will be built to a BREEAM rating of ‘Excellent’ and an EPC rating of ‘A’ to prioritise energy efficiency and reduce operating costs. They will benefit from eaves ranging from minimum 7m to 10m, 15% roof lights and EV charging for vans and cars. The development is scheduled for completion in Q2 of 2024.

Situated adjacent to Brighton City Airport and the A27 dual carriageway, Panattoni Park Brighton will deliver much-needed Grade-A space within this fast-growing region.

It will be the third development for Panattoni this year south of London, joining a 452,469 sq ft last-mile development at Burgess Hill and a 200,000 sq ft development in Crawley. This reflects Panattoni’s confidence in the strength of the south coast logistics market, where the demand-supply imbalance is acute.

David McGougan, Development Director at Panattoni, said: “This development presents a very rare industrial and logistics opportunity. Panattoni Park Brighton is the ideal location for last-mile delivery operations looking to address consumer markets clustering the south coast. We look forward to bring forward these speculative units.

“Brighton and Hove is predicted to become one of the UK’s top 10 fastest-growing economies by the end of 2023”.

Letting agents at Panattoni Park Brighton are DTRE, Savills and SHW.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals