Glentrool Submits Planning for a further 515,990 sqft at Sherburn2

Sherburn2 is set for further expansion, with detailed plans submitted for 515,990 sqft of prime logistics and manufacturing space, with a gross development value of £67.9 m.

Family-owned, Yorkshire property company Glentrool Estates Group Limited is transforming the 85-acre Sherburn2 at Junction 42 of the A1(M) into a first-class logistics and manufacturing park. Collectively, the £157.9 million development has the capacity to create over 1450 quality, sustainable, full-time equivalent jobs.

The Reserved Matters detailed planning application for the North and South phases of Sherburn2 will open the remaining 25.5 acres.

The South phase (S2 374) can accommodate up to a single unit of 374,000 sqft, whilst the North phase (S2 North) will provide 141,990 sqft in 5 units with sizes from 2,850 sqft to 48,330 sqft.

The development will boast strong sustainability credentials with extensive landscaping, including new combined cycle and footpaths, communal areas, a woodland walk and an Excellent BREEAM target.

Construction is already underway for the £87m 660,000 sqft East phase, due to be complete in October 2023.

Director of Glentrool Estates Group Limited, Jeremy Nolan, said, “With the growing success of the East phase, Glentrool Estates Group Limited has invested in the reserved matters planning application for the North and South phases to accelerate delivery for occupiers.

The submission of the Reserved Matters application reinforces the regional importance of this significant employment site which compliments the emerging housing supply and large, skilled workforce in the Selby District.

The continued success of Sherburn2 reflects the superb location, quality of product and Glentrool’s proven track record of delivering buildings to cater for the forward-thinking occupier.

With the completion of the Spine Road in May 2023, S2 North and S2 374 are gearing up for delivery; we anticipate high levels of interest in the variety and flexibility of space available.”

Cllr. Derek Bastiman, North Yorkshire Council Executive Member for Open to Business, said, “We welcome this significant investment into the Sherburn2 site. There has been a long and positive relationship with Glentrool to unlock the potential of this site, which will bring significant new business and jobs into North Yorkshire. We also applaud the commitment to sustainable design and see great potential to attract high-quality jobs at this premier logistics and manufacturing park.”

Colliers and Carter Towler are the appointed agents for S2 North and S2 374.

Ian Greenwood of Carter Towler said, “It is excellent news that Glentrool Estates Group have committed to lodging this application. The market continues to be characterised by demand materially outstripping supply. The lack of supply of quality new premises, particularly in the mid-box sector within West and North Yorkshire, is a major frustration to the expansion plans of many of the region’s companies. We are certain that once these units are brought to market that they will be occupied very quickly.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals