Government approves staircase call in huge win for fire safety standards

Yesterday, Monday 24 July 2023, the Government confirmed that they will adopt an 18-metre height threshold for second staircases in all new residential buildings.

In a huge win for RIBA’s cross-sector campaign on this issue, the Government noted that the new fire safety measure comes in response to expert bodies’ united calls.

Since March, a RIBA-led coalition spanning the built environment, fire safety and disability rights groups have been strongly advocating an 18-metre threshold. RIBA and its Expert Advisory Group have been calling for second staircases in new residential buildings for a long time.

RIBA President Simon Allford said:

“This is a significant moment. Over six years on from the Grenfell Tower tragedy, it is hugely positive and reassuring to see the Government listening to the united call of experts on fire safety, bringing greater coherence and certainty for industry.

Mandating second staircases in new homes over 18 metres is a vital step towards a safer built environment for all. We are pleased to have played our part in this.”

