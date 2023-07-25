Truline Redesigns for a New Era Following Record Year Of Sales in 35 Years Of Business

Wigan based commercial interior design & fit out company, Truline celebrates 35 years and a record increase in year-on-year sales with a restructure to reposition within the market.

Truline saw a sales increase of 35% year on year and so in its 35th year the team decided to update the business to branch out into new sectors and build on existing strong client relationships.

Following an internal restructure of the business, Truline recruited an interior design team to provide a full design and build service. This team is headed up by Martha Lorains who was recruited to lead change within the team and secure more design-led schemes.

Recent design-focussed projects include education & collaboration spaces at Hugh Baird College in Liverpool, redesign and fit out of AJ Barr’s head office. Truline has also provided a full solution with design and fit out at a large Blue Chip manufacturing plant.

Truline has also recently completed multi-million-pound education projects which have seen a variety of refurbishments including spaces within Grade II listed buildings. The company as principal contractor has also seen a growth in the Healthcare sector, with projects delivered at Hospitals, Mental Health & Medical centres across the North-West region.

The business has also invested six figures in a rebrand which comprises a new website, logo, colourways, uniform & head office refurbishment

Mike Hyde, MD at Truline, added “Our business is at a pivotal point as we’re seeing the results of the last few years of hard work and relationship building start to truly deliver. It is the perfect time to refresh our look and internal structure to ensure that we’re in the best possible position correctly to drive further growth of the business. The enhanced services provided by our design team has a dual benefit as it offers added value service to support traditional contracts with consultants and also provide a full turn key solution for direct clients.

“We are confident in the future of the business as the property industry in Manchester is now growing faster than London and with the fact we have our own interior design team, bespoke joinery workshop and multi skilled in-house operatives means we’re in a strong position to grow and expand into new & existing sectors.”

Martha Lorains, head of design and business relationships, added: “It’s a hugely exciting time to join Truline. The team already has a reputation for delivering high quality construction and fit out services and we want this to extend into offering high quality, bespoke design. I directed the rebrand of the business to feel more design-led and move forward into a broader service offering for clients.”

Truline is a leading commercial interior design and construction provider that employs over 50 people in Wigan and is a living wage employer.

For more information, please visit https://truline-cis.co.uk/