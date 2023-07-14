Marshalls launches new sustainable concrete paving products

Introducing Keyblok Linear: The Revolutionary Concrete Paver that Combines Sustainability and Affordability with Superior Performance.

Marshalls PLC, a leading provider of innovative paving solutions, is proud to unveil its latest concrete paving product, Keyblok Linear, a product that sets new standards in sustainability, efficiency, and design versatility.

Made in Britain, Keyblok Linear offers a sustainable alternative to traditional clay pavers, as this product isn’t fired like clay, it produces 54% less carbon than clay paver alternatives, making it an environmentally conscious choice for landscape architects and designers.

The interlocking grooves and nib detailing of Keyblok Linear facilitate swift installation, saving valuable time and resources. And with its better tolerances compared to clay pavers, Keyblok Linear has a reduced risk of chipping, ensuring a pristine finish that will withstand heavy pedestrian and vehicle traffic with ease.

Available in four stunning colours, Keyblok Linear provides an extensive palette to suit any design vision. Whether the project calls for a classic or contemporary aesthetic, this high-impact paver delivers unmatched visual appeal, effortlessly enhancing the surrounding environment.

For further information and details, view here: https://www.marshalls.co.uk/commercial/range/keyblok-linear

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals