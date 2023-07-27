Multi-million-pound investment programme for Civils & Lintels

Civils & Lintels, the UK’s largest steel lintel distributor, has completed a major investment programme to increase its capacity and enhance its service levels to the UK residential sector.



The business has committed more than £5 million to create four regional distribution hubs for the lintels division of the company – including new facilities in Nottinghamshire and the South East.

A new facility has been set up at Kirkby-in-Ashfield and a further site in Erith converted solely to a Lintels platform alongside further investment in sites at Bolton and Westbury in Wiltshire with all sites offering an impressive range of stock from all key manufacturers.

Civils & Lintels works with its many regional and national housebuilder customers to develop tailored delivery schedules and can also offer help and advice on the selection of the best lintels for each development. The lintels hubs can also offer plot-banded deliveries if requested.

In addition to the technical knowledge that the teams have, Civils & Lintels can also offer bespoke fabrication services through its sister company: Harvey Steel Lintels. So, if the customers need something unique or extra heavy duty, Civils & Lintels can also manufacture it for them.

This fresh investment ensures that the business always has £30m plus of stock available to meet any needs customers may have.*



As a specialist lintels supplier, the Civils & Lintels teams are focussed on delivering not only excellent customer service, but the broadest depth of products from all key manufacturers so can assure our customers that the products will be delivered on time and in full.

Phil Sheldon

Phil Sheldon, Head of Residential from Civils & Lintels, said: “This investment reflects the ambition that Civils & Lintels has as a business in the UK housing sector.

“We are already the largest distributor of steel lintels in the country and this investment will not only mean that we can continue to offer the best products, but we can also be even more efficient and flexible with our service proposition.”

Civils & Lintels is dedicated to servicing the construction industry and are proud partners of all the major manufacturers including Birtley, Catnic, IG, Keystone & Naylor. To view all Civils & Lintels products see https://www.civilsandlintels.co.uk/lintels.

