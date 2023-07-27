Polcom awarded contracts worth over £2m to furnish five new Whitbread Hotels

Hotel fitout specialist, Polcom Furniture by Volumetric Building Companies, has been awarded contracts worth more than £2m to provide bespoke fitted bedroom and bathroom furniture for four Premier Inn hotels and one hub by Premier Inn.

Working with Whitbread’s main contractor for each scheme – Gilbert Ash, Carter Lauren and CLC Group – Polcom is manufacturing furniture for nearly 1,400 guest rooms for new hotels in Swindon, Cardiff, and London Paddington and for hotels undergoing refurbishment in Belfast and Dublin.

Two other furniture projects for Whitbread have recently been handed over to Gilbert Ash – hubs by Premier Inn at Clerkenwell and London Camden.

Polcom is manufacturing and installing a range of bespoke fitted furniture for the bedrooms, including a closet with mirror, desk, bedside tables, headboards, coat panels, coffee tables, and pelmets. A vanity unit for the ensuite bathrooms will also be provided by Polcom for each scheme, as well as bath panels for the Premier Inn projects.

Commenting on Polcom’s partnership with Whitbread, Wojciech Chyrek, Commercial Director – Hotels at Volumetric Building Companies Europe, said, “We have a longstanding relationship with Whitbread and their contractors for the hub by Premier Inn hotels brand. Our team’s performance overall and interaction with Whitbread has been consistently good. We provide valuable input to our hotel clients on how we can continually improve efficiency in cost and installation such as looking at weights and loadings, and how we can adapt non-standard rooms to optimise the space available.”

“We have developed a genuine partnership with Whitbread and our approach is one of close collaboration on every project. We have manufactured and installed the furniture on every hub hotel project since 2014 in addition to our fitout work on other Whitbread hotel schemes and it is great to be working on this latest batch of projects.”

Joanna Szwochert, Furniture Director at Polcom Furniture, said, “We have been manufacturing furniture for Whitbread for more than a decade, working on both new build and refurbishment projects across the UK and as far afield as Doha and Dubai.”

“We are really proud to have furnished well over 10,000 guest rooms for Whitbread to date. This level of repeat business is testament to the high level of service we offer – from the preparation of technical drawings by our in-house technologists, to the quality of our furniture manufacturing and strong aftersales service for maintenance or product replacement when needed.”

Acquired by Volumetric Building Companies in 2022, Polcom Furniture has more than 20 years’ experience in the hotel sector and has delivered bespoke furniture and fitout contracts across the globe for a wide range of hospitality brands including Premier Inn, Holiday Inn, citizenM, and Marriott International.

Polcom offers high quality and flexible furniture solutions for bedrooms and ensuites which are manufactured in Europe and can meet any brand specification for hotel customers across the globe. This gives operators in the hospitality space the benefits of shorter lead times, greater certainty of supply, and stringent quality standards – from materials sourcing to production and installation.

Polcom Furniture also has strong logistics and project management to meet contractors’ scheduling and programmes, particularly on constrained city centre sites.

For further information, visit www.vbc.co/polcomfurniture.

