“Regeneration projects present us with a unique opportunity to unlock vast potential in towns and cities across the UK” says founder of leading development

We will reap the economic and environmental benefits when we save culturally significant urban centres by breathing new life into towns and cities across the United Kingdom, says Queensberry founder, Paul Sargent.

Queensberry founder, Paul Sargent | Heart of the City development, Sheffield

Paul Sargent commented: “Regeneration in the UK acts as a powerful catalyst for economic growth, with the likes of London, Manchester, and Edinburgh already experiencing the benefits of investment in their cities.

“Regeneration initiatives nurture entrepreneurial spirit by providing a fertile ground for new businesses to flourish. With improved infrastructure, affordable workspaces, and access to skilled talent, our towns and cities can become incubators for innovation and entrepreneurship.

“We need to continue to invest in towns and cities up and down the UK to ensure they become magnets for businesses, entrepreneurship, and job creation. This injection of economic activity has a multiplier effect, stimulating various industries and contributing to the overall prosperity of the region.

“There are great opportunities to increase tourism through regeneration, too. By preserving historical landmarks, developing cultural venues, and investing in world-class attractions, regeneration projects have the ability to transform cities into vibrant cultural and leisure destinations.

“At Queensberry, we believe regeneration is not solely about economic gains; it is about improving the quality of life for all residents and visitors. Thoughtfully designed neighbourhoods, sustainable development, and accessible green spaces foster social cohesion and promote well-being, creating vibrant and inclusive communities that people are proud to call home.

“It’s predicted that 340,000 new homes are needed in the UK each year to 2035, and with these new homes, we need to ensure that there are sufficient facilities to drive social mobility and create a fairer, more equitable society. Collaboration between public and private sectors is pivotal to ensure the benefits of regeneration are shared by all segments of the population.

“Regeneration efforts prioritise sustainable development, incorporating green building practices and renewable energy solutions. By embracing environmentally conscious design, our towns and cities can reduce their carbon footprint, enhance energy efficiency, and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

“Sustainable buildings not only benefit the environment but also contribute to the overall health and well-being of residents, creating healthier and liveable communities.

“We are also presented with a unique opportunity to address regional inequalities and bridge divides through regeneration projects in our towns and cities. By investing in infrastructure, education, and employment opportunities, we can create a more level playing field, ensuring that economic benefits are shard across the country.”

