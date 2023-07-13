Bids invited for latest EN:Procure installers framework

LEADING regional procurement specialist EN:Procure has announced that it is inviting tenders for its latest installers framework.

The procurement arm of social housing consortium Efficiency North has recently opened the bidding for the next iteration of its Installation and Repairs Framework, valued at over £3.2bn.

Made up of 37 lots covering a wide range of installations and repairs including electrical, heating, roofing and brickwork, the framework will be available for social housing projects across Yorkshire and Humber, the East Midlands and the north west.

The current version of the framework has delivered more than £272m of repairs, maintenance and installation since it was launched in 2019, and £2m was gifted to members to fund social value initiatives, with £1.5m being gifted through EN:Able Communities since 2015.

The framework will be procured under EN:Procure’s latest Gen-4 generation of tenders, incorporating the FAC-1 Framework Agreement and dynamic models for ESG delivery, reflecting many of the themes in the government’s Constructing the Gold Standard report.

Lee Parkinson, chief executive at EN:Procure, said: “Following on from the success of the current version of the framework over the past four years, we’re looking forward to welcoming bids to tender for this upcoming iteration, especially with it being one of the first to be procured with our latest generation of framework agreements.

“As well as delivering a great service for those that use the framework to procure installation and repairs works, the successful applicants will also need to match Efficiency North’s commitment to training and skill development, including the use of apprenticeships.”

EN:Procure has supported social housing landlord members to deliver nearly £1bn of works through its frameworks and DPSs since 2014.

Prequalification questionnaires need to be returned by 1 September 2023. For more information or to register an interest, click here .

To find out more information about EN:Procure visit: https://www.efficiencynorth.org/procure

