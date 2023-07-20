Salboy and Salford City Football Club sign premium sponsorship deal

Salboy, the nationwide property development and funding company, has agreed an initial one-year sponsorship agreement with Salford City Football Club, a League Two football club close to the developer’s heart.

Under the terms of the deal, Salboy will be Salford City’s front of home shirt sponsor for the 2023-24 season. Salboy’s logo will be seen on the front of the men’s team home shirts and the front of replica home shirts that will be available to supporters.

Salford City FC is a professional football team competing in League Two. Steeped in more than 80 years of history, Salford City has enjoyed significant growth since 2014 when several members of Manchester United’s infamous ‘Class of ‘92’ announced a takeover of the club and subsequently took it professional in 2017.

Nicky Butt, Salford City CEO, commented:

“It’s brilliant that Salboy has agreed to become our front of home shirt sponsor for the season, and we’re delighted to partner up with another local business with deep Salford connections that has grown into a hugely successful international operation.

“Salboy has invested a lot of money into the local area, providing jobs and housing, and we’re hugely grateful to have their support for the new season.”

Simon Ismail, Managing Director at Salboy, added:

“We are proud to put the Salboy name on the front of the shirts worn by Salford City’s players and supporters next season. Salboy might be a business whose operations now span the entire country, but our hearts are still very much in Salford.

“Supporting Salford City isn’t just about a love of football, but about getting behind a team of people who, like us, have huge pride in their local area but whose ambitions extend far beyond. We’re backing Salford City now as they head confidently into the new season with a renewed commitment to earning Salford’s place on the national football stage.”

Despite earning in recent years an international reputation for developing and funding first class developments without compromise throughout the UK, Salboy’s roots remain firmly in the Salford area.

Salboy has developed a number of major residential schemes in Salford and its neighbouring twin city, Manchester. These include the re-development of the Castle Irwell site, a scheme that’s brought 370 new 2, 3 and 4-bedroom houses to a high density neighbourhood down the road from Salford City’s Peninsula Stadium.

Salboy’s co-founders Simon Ismail and Fred Done were born and grew up in Salford, where Fred’s business empire started, and he joins brother Peter Done’s Peninsula Group in sponsoring his hometown football club.

The new 2023-24 home shirt is manufactured by adidas.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals