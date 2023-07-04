Speedy Hire and Niftylift launch world’s first hydrogen powered access platform

Ground-breaking collaboration between two British companies brings a unique and sustainable solution to UK Construction and related sectors

World’s first hydrogen-electric powered, zero carbon access platform – with significant user advantages

Strategic investment accelerates construction sector net zero roadmap

Exclusively available through Speedy Hire from July 2023

Following the launch of Speedy Hire’s new Velocity strategy announced earlier this month, the UK’s leading construction equipment hire and service provider has partnered with leading global mobile elevating work platform manufacturer Niftylift, to design, manufacture and bring to market the world’s first hydrogen-electric powered access platform. Through the three-year exclusive partnership, customers will be able to order the zero-emission technology exclusively through Speedy Hire, providing a ground-breaking solution for the construction and related sectors on the journey towards net zero.

The zero carbon MEWP (mobile elevated work platform) is the first viable alternative to diesel-powered equipment available on the market, especially during the early stages on construction sites where electric infrastructure is virtually non-existent. The hydrogen-electric platform can typically be operated for up to five days on a single electric charge, with additional range available from the hydrogen fuel cell, emitting zero carbon into the atmosphere without compromising on reliability.

The launch is part of a £9m investment in sustainable powered access products, and the exclusive partnership provides an insight into Speedy Hire’s Velocity business strategy, where the company has pledged to continuously innovate and collaborate with the value chain to deliver sustainable specialist products and solutions for customers to meet their carbon reduction targets, whilst also being commercially sustainable.

Manufactured in Milton Keynes at Niftylift’s facility, with technical support from Speedy Hire, the world’s first hydrogen-electric powered access platforms will roll off the production line at Niftylift and be delivered to Speedy Hire’s Innovation Centre in Milton Keynes during July.

Dan Evans, Chief Executive at Speedy Hire, said: “We have a strong history of leading the market in combining product innovation and sustainability, and our collaboration with NiftyLift is yet another example of that. Our sustainable growth strategy, Velocity, sets out a clear direction for the business to deliver long term benefits to our customers, our people and our investors and this is a strong example of Velocity in action.”

“Our investment and collaboration with Niftylift enable us to accelerate the sustainable and technological evolution in the sectors where we operate, and supports our ambitious plan to become a net zero business by 2040, ten years ahead of the government target, whilst also enduring commercial sustainability against traditional alternatives for our customers.”

Andrew Briggs, Powered Access Managing Director at Speedy Hire, said: “This is an exciting new addition to our specialist products and services offering. The phenomenal single charging capability of the Niftylift hydrogen-electric powered access platform is the powered access equivalent of launching a new vehicle with a thousand-mile range, and that is before you add the additional capacity of the hydrogen fuel cell. This innovation will enable our customers to hire a game-changing and repeatable on-site solution, that helps them meet their operational net zero targets of the future.”

John Keely, Managing Director at Niftylift: “Working with Speedy Hire on this latest product innovation has been an incredible experience. Speedy Hire’s vision, collaborative support, and willingness to commit to such an important project has helped us to solve a huge issue facing the powered access industry. With our new hydrogen-electric HR15E and HR17E, Speedy can provide its customers with a long-term net zero solution for on-site machine charging – a world-first and a massive step forward for the powered access industry.”

Speedy Hire will be hosting product-led events to demonstrate the new hydrogen-electric access platform, to learn more contact: hydrogenelectric@speedypoweredaccess.com