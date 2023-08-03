3t Energy Group secures training contract with Wales & West Utilities

3t Energy Group, the global training powerhouse that provides the highest-impact learning solutions for safety-critical industries, has secured a contract with gas distribution firm, Wales & West Utilities.

The seven-figure contract will run for three years and provide a complete workforce management solution for Wales & West’s 1,900 colleagues. It will leverage 3t’s capabilities across its industry-leading businesses including the UK’s number one energy training provider, AIS Survivex, leading utility training specialist, Utilities Construction Training (UCT) and software and technology firm, 3t Transform.

Wales & West Utilities operates the gas distribution network for 2.5m homes and businesses and more than 7.5m people across Wales and South West England. It also provides the gas emergency service whilst investing £2 million a week to ensure communities receive a safe and reliable gas supply in those areas.

Practical training in safety-critical areas will be delivered through AIS Survivex and UCT, and key contract partners. The training contract will also include 3t Transform’s cloud-based training management platform and digital learning technologies such as eLearning, with a view to incorporating more blended learning such as virtual reality and gamified learning in the future. These solutions will help digitise and streamline the management of training for Wales & West Utilities.

Charlie Guthrie from 3t Energy Group said: “Winning this contract is fantastic news and represents a significant strategic step forward as our first truly integrated contract combining the expertise of AIS Survivex, UCT and 3t Transform.

“AIS Survivex has more than a decade of experience delivering training for high-risk, compliance-led industries such as oil and gas and renewables and UCT is one of only a handful of providers to offer training across the entire utility sector and is unique in delivering apprenticeships to new utility industry entrants. 3t Transform is also market-leading having won a number of awards for its innovative workforce management software and digital learning solutions. Together we will focus carefully on providing a complete workforce development package with technology-driven solutions to ensure we maximise efficiencies for the team at Wales & West Utilities.”

Rhiannon Williams from Wales & West Utilities said: “Following an extensive tender process, we are delighted to award our provision of training services contract to AIS Survivex. The Group demonstrated an in-depth understanding of our needs and offered flexible and innovative solutions which will help our workforce operate at the very highest levels of safety, competency, and efficiency.”

