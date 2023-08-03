Barhale wins place on West Midlands utility diversions framework

Barhale has been appointed by West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) to its framework agreement for the supply of diversionary utilities works.

The civil engineering and infrastructure specialist secured its place on the framework under Lot 2, Water-clean and Waste Infrastructure, of the West Midlands Metro Framework agreement for the Provision of Diversionary Utilities Works for Metro Extensions and any Major Highways Schemes.

Barhale will be one of four suppliers awarded to Lot 2 of the framework for advanced utility diversions across the WMCA. The others are J McCann, M&A Doocey Civil Engineering Ltd and IES Utilities Group.

James Ingamells, regional director for Barhale, believes that the award reflects the strength of the business’s track-record and deep connections across the West Midlands.

“We are very pleased to secure our place on the WMCA framework,” he said. “We are very proud of our roots in the region and our forty-plus years heritage operating from our headquarters in Walsall.

“In that time, we have had the opportunity to work with many of the region’s statutory undertakers, key stakeholder groups, alliance project teams, suppliers, and sub-contractors.

“We enjoy an ongoing relationship with the major water companies, Severn Trent and South Staffs, and have been involved with previous phases of the Midlands Metro Alliance, the team responsible for delivering the region transformative new transit system.

“Having recently completed a mineshaft cap at Sandwell and the infilling of Wolverhampton’s Craddock Street Subway, we are also looking forward to working closely with more of the West Midlands’ local authorities.

“Most importantly, the award will give us the opportunity to extend our engagement with the community both in terms of employment through Barhale and our construction supplies to fabrication business BCS and also in terms of our community outreach and engagement work.”

The agreement runs for four years with an option to extend to a maximum of a further four years.

