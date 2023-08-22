Blue Noble begins work on office upgrade at Eleven Brindleyplace

Global real estate investment management firm, Blue Noble LLP, has announced plans to refurbish Eleven Brindleyplace, a 110,000 sq ft Grade A office building in Birmingham city centre.



The new design will reconfigure the building’s substantial double height reception and ground floor business lounge and deliver best-in-class amenities including an on-site café and a client event space.



With strong focus on ESG, the scheme also includes an upgrade to ‘end of journey’ facilities, comprising secure bicycle storage and repair station, fully equipped showers and lockers.



Interior design consultancy Office Principles North, has been awarded the refurbishment contract and the project is due to complete in October 2023.



Nicole Steed, director of asset management at Blue Noble, said: “We’re excited to progress our plans to further enhance the facilities at Eleven Brindleyplace. We are proud to be delivering this scheme to an already impressive building, creating outstanding and well configured on-site amenities that provide the space and experience modern occupiers want.”



Eleven Brindleyplace boasts floor-to-ceiling glazing on all 12 floors, with 24-hour access and on-site parking. Carter Jonas and Fisher German are leasing agents marketing 38,000 sq ft of available office space at the building.



Alex Tross, partner and head of office agency Midlands at Carter Jonas, said: “The high-quality, affordable office space and range of amenities make Eleven Brindleyplace an ideal base for businesses looking to establish a presence in Birmingham’s thriving business community. The building offers convenient access to the city centre and benefits from both secure parking and close proximity to local transportation links, including the West Midlands Metro.”



Charles Warrack, partner at Fisher German, said: “Eleven Brindleyplace is an ideal opportunity for occupiers to secure some of the best office space in Birmingham, as the market bounces back and occupiers seek a flight to quality accommodation.”



For more information on availability at Eleven Brindleyplace, please contact Alex Tross at Carter Jonas on 0121 306 0401 and Charles Warrack at Fisher German on 0121 561 7885, or visit https://www.elevenbrindleyplace.co.uk/.

(l-r) Charles Warrack of Fisher German and Alex Tross of Carter Jonas have been appointed as joint agents by Blue Noble LLP

