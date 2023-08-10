Carter Jonas Achieves Planning Consent for Harwell Science and Innovation Campus Limited Partnership

National property consultancy Carter Jonas has secured planning consent on behalf of Harwell Science and Innovation Campus for a new 53,000 sq ft (GIA) office building for the popular science campus. Consent was awarded by the Vale of White Horse District Council in June.

The new office building will be occupied by the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA), but has been designed to provide flexibility. In addition to workspaces, the planning consent also includes breakout areas inside and outside of the building for staff and visitors, enhanced landscaping and tree planting, and car and cycle parking provision adjacent to the building.

Harwell Campus is located within The Science Vale UK area, an internationally significant location for innovation and science-based research and business. The 700-acre campus is home to numerous organisations, predominantly in the innovation technologies sector, and provides employment to around 6,500 people working in over 225 organisations.

Katherine Jones, Associate Partner, Planning and Development, Carter Jonas, commented: “Carter Jonas is involved in planning widely across Harwell Campus – from strategic planning through to individual applications such as this. A specialist nuclear cluster has emerged at Harwell, and consequently, there is ongoing demand for space. We are pleased to have played a part in fulfilling this requirement.”

Monika Zemla, Director of Leasing and Business Development at Harwell Campus, said: “We’re delighted to have secured planning for the Dexter development. Dexter will be occupied by NDA, whose crucial work will pave the way for the realisation of our masterplan vision and will enable further expansion of our globally renowned science community.”

Having managed and submitted the planning application, Carter Jonas will continue to be involved through the discharging of the planning conditions.