Costain to support leading water company on its environmental goals

New contract with Yorkshire Water worth up to £7.15m

Contract will see Costain support the company in delivering its environmental ambitions

Contract also includes supporting Yorkshire Water on its Health & Safety needs

Leading infrastructure solutions company, Costain, has been awarded three assurance frameworks worth up to £7.15m by Yorkshire Water (YW). The contract is for an initial two-years, with the option to extend for a further two years.

Costain, in joint venture with Arup, has successfully supported YW’s health and safety (H&S) assurance needs through a consultancy framework since 2019. From July 2023, the new award will see environmental and technical assurance frameworks added to the H&S remit.

The frameworks, which run from 2023 to 2025, will see the JV provide project and programme management services, end to end quality and risk services, process safety management and environmental, sustainability and ecology services.

The assurance frameworks will be implemented across YW’s catchment area and will cover Technical, Health & Safety and Environmental works, building on the service already delivered in AMP7.

Gerard Shore, water sector director at Costain commented, “We successfully delivered vital health and safety assurance work for Yorkshire Water across 23 capital delivery partners last year, and we’re delighted by the vote of confidence shown by Yorkshire Water in extending our remit. We’ll use our in-depth knowledge and expertise to help Yorkshire Water meet its needs and continue to deliver exceptional service to its customers.”

Richard Jelfs, contractor HSE manager at Yorkshire Water, said, “We are delighted to continue to work closely with Costain-Arup as we assure against our existing and develop new health, safety and environmental standards and controls within Capital Delivery.”

Catherine Wenger, UKIMEA Water Business Leader, Arup added, “We are pleased to be able to continue our longstanding assurance partnership with Costain and Yorkshire Water into Amp8 sharing national and global best practice.”

Yorkshire Water manages the collection, treatment, distribution and disposal of water in Yorkshire. It supplies around 1.24 billion litres of drinking water each day as well as disposing of approximately one billion litres of wastewater safely back into the environment.