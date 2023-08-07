GLP completes work on G-Park Zevenaar, one of Europe’s largest renewable energy installations

GLP recently announced the completion of a major solar photovoltaic roof installation at G-Park Zevenaar.

G-Park Zevenaar is a 133,000 SQM logistics complex, and represents a major development in renewable energy by GLP Europe. G-Park Zevenaar is a significant solar PV project for the Netherlands. The logistics complex will house a vast roof-mounted solar PV system with a total installed capacity of 16.2MW p . It covers an area the size of 21 football pitches and will save 4,629 tonnes of CO2 in the first year and an anticipated 78,227 tonnes of CO2 across a 25-year period.

G-Park Zevenaar is located at the business park 7Poort, located in the established and strong logistics region of Arnhem – Nijmegen which is ranked 5th in the Dutch Logistics Hotspot Ranking 2022. The site is located closely to the German border and along the main transport corridors connecting Rotterdam and Amsterdam to the European markets.

G-Park Zevenaar has been constructed to BREEAM Excellent principles and the use of PV has enabled the project to be certified as BREEAM Excellent. In addition, the energy generated will be exported to the grid and part of it will be diverted to the tenant for on-site consumption. Throughout the installation and construction process, measures have been taken to protect indigenous birds and plants, benefiting local nature.

Philippe Hendriks, Country Director, Netherlands, GLP Europe, commented: “Embedding renewable energy generation, including solar PV, is critical for investors, developers, landlords and occupiers to achieve their net zero targets and future-proof assets. GLP is actively committed to this change in the logistics sector. The economic benefits that customers will enjoy through the cost savings in energy reduction will be just one of many attractions this project will offer to future occupiers. ”

