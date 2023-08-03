Planning application approved for new warehouse in Liverpool

Network Space has secured planning permission for a 128,000 sq. ft warehouse, incorporating headquarter style office space, at Estuary Commerce Park in Speke.

Network Space submitted a planning application towards the end of last year for the development on a site that was formerly the home of the first Liverpool Speke Airport which closed in the 80s, it now lies adjacent to Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

Low carbon energy, sustainability and wellbeing are integral to the design of the unit which will be delivered to BREEAM Excellent standard. To support this, the unit will feature solar panels, electric vehicle charging and staff welfare areas in a high quality landscaped environment (including a net increase of 98 trees on site).

Simon Eaton, senior development manager at Network Space, said: “This proposal will make a positive contribution to economic growth and regeneration, attracting inward investment and job creation into Merseyside. It allows for a wide range of uses within contemporary and flexible space.

“Just as importantly, we have pushed the sustainability credentials on this scheme, maximising tree planting on site and creating a highly attractive working environment.”

The 6.7 acre site is located on the Estuary Commerce Park at Speke, which is approximately six miles to the south of Liverpool city centre and lies alongside Speke Road. The business park is accessed via Speke Boulevard (A561), providing excellent connectivity to the M62, M57 and M56.

It is recognised as one of Liverpool City Region’s premier locations for a wide variety of business occupiers which enjoy a low density setting, superb infrastructure and a location at the hub of a new integrated road/rail network.

This site is allocated for industrial and business use within the Council’s Local Plan and it is one of the final plots of the employment development at Estuary Business Park, which is already home to a wide range of international businesses.

Network Space is the proactive industrial investment and development company behind a number of key North West projects including the Glass Futures development in St Helens and the £45million Broadheath Networkcentre in Altrincham where 206,000 sq ft of prime industrial development is currently being delivered across 25 units.

Jon Thorne at B8RE and Darren Hill at CBRE are the appointed letting agents on the scheme.

Darren Hill, Director at CBRE, said: “We are delighted to have been appointed by Network Space to market this opportunity. Estuary Commerce Park is recognised as one of the most established and sought after locations in the region and with the supply of new build industrial space so constrained, this is really welcome news for the market.”

The planning application has been prepared by Spawforths, on behalf of Network Space, and the project team included AEW Architects, RPS, Integra and Hannan Associates.

Alan Lamb, director at AEW Architects, said: “We are delighted to see Estuary gain planning approval. Our proposals are an evolution of Network Space’s successful design approach, adapted to respond positively to the prestigious Estuary Business Park context. With a focus on reducing the environmental impact of the development, our in house sustainability team has worked with the client to embed BREEAM from the outset and carry out embodied carbon calculations.”