HMG Paints launch cross-linked water based floor paint

HMG Paints, the Manchester based independent paint manufacturer, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest innovation, HydroPro Floor Paint. This cutting-edge water-based floor paint is designed to transform floor finishing with its cross-linking formulation that ensures exceptional durability and a superior finish for both internal and external applications.

HydroPro Floor Paint boasts a unique formula that combines the strength of cross-linking technology with the convenience of water-based application. This innovation results in a tough, hard-wearing mid-sheen finish that’s ideal for a variety of spaces, from domestic garages and workshops to light-industrial environments. Once cured, HydroPro Floor Paint becomes resistant to oils, grease, and light industrial traffic, providing a long-lasting solution for a number of areas.

“We’re very excited by the launch of our new HydroPro Floor Paint with its superior drying and recoat times, this offers so many possibilities for the professional decorator and maintenance teams. A real alternative for solvent based floor paints,” commented James Burton of HMG Paints. “This is the first product that is part of a new portfolio we’ve been putting together for the professional decorator and light industrial market and we’re excited to reveal even more in the coming months.”

One of the standout features of HydroPro Floor Paint is its remarkable fast drying times, allowing professionals to apply multiple coats within a single day. This not only expedites the painting process but also minimizes downtime, enabling quicker project completion. With HydroPro, efficiency and quality go hand in hand.

Key Advantages of HydroPro Floor Paint:

Cross-linking Formulation: The cross-linking technology in HydroPro ensures exceptional adhesion and durability, making it suitable for both interior and exterior applications.

Smooth Finish: HydroPro Floor Paint leaves behind a flawless finish that enhances the aesthetics of any space.

Low Odour/VOC: Say goodbye to strong paint odours. HydroPro’s low odour and VOC content make it a preferable choice for enclosed environments.

Quick Drying: HydroPro’s rapid drying times mean less waiting and more productivity.

Stain Resistant: The paint’s resilience extends to its resistance and has been tested against everything from Diesel and engine oils to wine and coffee.

Available in a range of stock colours including Light Grey, Mid Grey, Dark Grey, Yellow, Tile Red, and Mid Blue. HydroPro Floor Paint lets you tailor the look of your floors to your specific preferences. Each colour is available in a convenient 5-litre size, ensuring you have ample coverage for your projects.

HMG Paints’ HydroPro Floor Paint redefines the standard for floor finishes, offering a blend of durability, efficiency, and aesthetics. Whether you’re a professional contractor or a DIY enthusiast, HydroPro is the ultimate choice for achieving stunning and enduring floor surfaces.

HydroPro Floor Paint is available directly from HMG via shop.hmgpaint.com or via their ever-expanding network of specifically chosen distributors. All of HMG Paints portfolio is Made in Britain certified and is produced entirely at its Riverside Works factory in Manchester. HMG has also launched a new Product Tester campaign where users can sign up to get early access to new HMG products you can sign up via.: https://shop.hmgpaint.com/product-tester-sign-up-page.

