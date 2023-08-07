Orbit Homes welcomes new Regional Managing Director in the East

Affordable housebuilder, Orbit Homes, has appointed Ray Winney as its new Regional Managing Director for the East.

Ray takes up the position after four years as Construction Director with Orbit Homes and succeeds Andy Doylend following his retirement. Ray brings with him over 20 years of experience in the construction and housebuilding sector and will play a key role in continuing to drive Orbit Homes’ land acquisition, construction, HS&E, sales and marketing, and customer care in the region.

Commenting on his appointment, Ray said: “I first joined Orbit Homes as I believed in its strong social purpose and commitment to delivering affordable, high-quality, sustainable new homes. I am looking forward to working with the team to continue to deliver on these values together, grow the business and have a positive impact across the region for our customers, communities, and colleagues.”

Helen Moore, Group Director at Orbit Homes, added: “I am delighted to confirm Ray’s appointment as our new Regional Managing Director for the East. Ray has been instrumental in taking the business forward in his role as Construction Director and is a real asset to the team.

“I would also like to thank Andy for his service over the last four years. Orbit Homes in the East has gone from strength-to-strength under his leadership, becoming the strong business and team we have today. I wish him all the best in his retirement.”

Orbit Homes has recently unveiled a brand-new range of sector-leading house designs, all of which have been matched against the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accident’s (RoSPA) Safer by Design framework and include the introduction of new safety standards and Orbit Homes’ inclusive design specification.

Orbit Homes currently has nine thriving new communities underway in East Anglia, comprising a range of affordable two-, three- and four-bedroom homes, including some rarely available brand-new bungalows. The homes are available to purchase either as market sale or shared ownership and the rented homes are for Orbit Group’s housing portfolio.

