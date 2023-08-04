Prologis UK makes senior promotion in Capital Deployment and Leasing Team

Prologis UK, a leading logistics property owner, developer and investor has announced a new promotion in the business’ UK Capital Deployment and Leasing team, with James Straw, who has been with the business for over seven years, becoming a Director.

Straw joined Prologis UK in May 2016 and began working in the Investment Services team, where he gained a deep understanding of the UK business, as well as the country’s industrial and logistics property market. In February 2021, he joined the Capital Deployment and Leading team, where he has played an important role in a number of significant land and lease deals for the business. As an Associate, Straw led Prologis UK’s first deal of 2023, a 350,000 sq ft build-to-suit development for Hankook Tire.

In his new role, Straw will continue to work closely with his colleagues on the Capital Deployment and Leasing team to build and develop Prologis UK’s landbank as well as securing build-to-suit opportunities and leases. Geographically, Straw will keep his focus on the East and West Midlands markets.

Robin Woodbridge, Head of Capital Deployment and Leasing, Prologis UK, said: “James has been with us for a number of years now and has really made his mark on the business. He has been pivotal in a significant number of deals and has proven himself a go to person for our customers and our agents, as well as shown himself to be an expert in the Midlands market.

“One of the most fulfilling parts of my job is seeing our team thrive and progress, and I am excited to see James’ career develop even further at Prologis UK.”

