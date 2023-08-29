Panattoni wins planning consent for 200,000 sq ft speculative logistics development in Crawley

Panattoni, the largest logistics real estate developer in the UK and Europe, has secured planning consent for a 200,000 sq ft speculative logistics development in Crawley.

Crawley Borough Council has approved Panattoni’s planning application for Panattoni Park Crawley, which comprises two facilities of 134,012 sq ft and 65,660 sq ft on a 10-acre brownfield site on Fleming Way in the established industrial area of Manor Royal Business District, close to Gatwick Airport and junction 10 of the M23.

They will provide direct access to the affluent consumer markets of London and the south east. Manor Royal is a proven last mile and distribution location, with occupiers including Amazon, DPD, Evri, Parcelforce, Royal Mail, UPS and Yodel. Grocery occupiers include Ocado and Tesco.

Panattoni is expected to start construction at the end of September 2023 with a 12-month programme of demo and build, the speculative development is expected to reach practical completion in Q4 2024. The facilities will be built to a BREEAM sustainability rating of ‘Excellent’ and an EPC rating of ‘A’, with many sustainability features, such as electric vehicle charging points and 15% roof lights, incorporated into the development.

Panattoni Park Crawley will be the third development start for Panattoni this year south of London, joining a 452,469 sq ft last-mile logistics development at Burgess Hill and a 268,063 sq ft development in Brighton.

David McGougan, Development Director at Panattoni, said: “Panattoni hopes to commence construction Q4 2023 and this will be the third site development in the southern sites we have commenced in the last 3 months, reflecting our confidence and strength of the south coasts’ logistics market.

This location within the Manor Royal Business Park offers tenants excellent place to service London and south east markets”.

Letting agents are JLL, Savills and Hollis Hockley.

