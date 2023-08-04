Red Construction Group appointed to Deliver £31m Redevelopment at the Heart of Pall Mall

RED Construction Group, the specialist main contractor, has announced its appointment to deliver the £31m redevelopment of 55 Pall Mall, to be carried out by its dedicated London team.

RED Construction London will oversee the creation of a new office development located on Pall Mall in St James’s, London, spanning a Net Internal Area of 3,271 sq m. The existing buildings are set to be demolished down to basement level to make way for the new high-quality building, incorporating retail units and office accommodation. The Pall Mall façade will be retained and renovated, with sections being carefully dismantled from site to be cleaned and stored before reinstallation, while the massing and façade materials are designed to blend into the surrounding context.

The development will see the construction of a new building comprising of basement, ground, and seven storeys, with terraces at fifth, sixth and seventh-floor levels. The existing foundations and basement are reused to reduce embodied carbon, while the new construction uses Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) floor slabs, evidence of a clear focus on sustainable materials throughout. As a result, the upfront embodied carbon is expected to be below 550kg CO 2 e/m2, comfortably meeting the LETI/GLA 2030 target of 600 CO 2 e/m2. A very low level of operating energy is also targeted. The focus on sustainability is further emphasised by the targeting of BREEAM Outstanding and an EPC A rating, while a rating of WiredScore Platinum is also included.

Tony O’Farrell, Operations Director at RED Construction London, commented: “This key project at the heart of London’s Pall Mall is a prime example of RED Construction London’s expertise in reimagining iconic historical buildings for modern-day commercial use. The development of 55-58 Pall Mall and 1-4 Crown Passage will call on our team’s experience in the retention and restoration of heritage features, as we reinstate the building’s impressive façade. We are delighted to have been appointed and look forward to working with the brilliant team across this project.”

Edward Sneddon, Partner at Simten Developments, Development Managers for the project, added: “This is a hugely exciting project that seeks to deliver a cutting-edge building of the highest quality but in an extremely sustainable way. RED Construction London’s track record speaks volumes, and we are proud to be working alongside the team on this scheme.”

The appointment follows the news that RED Construction Group has announced a trio of project wins totalling £20m across London and the South East, to be delivered by its dedicated Special Projects team, whilst RED Construction London is currently delivering Barwood Capital’s £15.1m redevelopment of Explore, the office building in Richmond, south west London, formerly known as Eton House.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals