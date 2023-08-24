St James Quarter announces the opening of W Edinburgh in November, marking the completion of the Latest Phase of the Development  

St James Quarter is Edinburgh’s largest development in a generation and is being delivered by Nuveen Real Estate

W Edinburgh will be the centrepiece of the whole development – set to be Edinburgh’s leading luxury destination hotel

The opening of W Edinburgh in November will complete the renewal of this eastern part of Edinburgh’s city centre

St James Quarter has announced that the latest phase of the development will reach completion this November as W Edinburgh is set to open its doors at the new lifestyle district in Scotland’s capital.

Located in the eastern part of Edinburgh’s city centre, St James Quarter first opened to the public in 2021 and is being delivered by Nuveen Real Estate. The 1.7 million sq foot development is a masterplan in urban placemaking and comprises of world-class retail, dining and leisure destinations as well as 152 New Eidyn residential apartments by Native Land; in addition to delivering nine new public squares and 1,600 car parking spaces.

The launch of W Edinburgh marks an important milestone for the development as it is the centrepiece of St James Quarter and will complete the renewal of this eastern part of Edinburgh’s city centre.

W Edinburgh encompasses three buildings including the Ribbon Building, James Craig Walk and the Quarter House. Each of its 199 rooms and 45 suites, many with outdoor terraces, offer a new perspective on the city.

The hotel’s top floors will bring energy and flair to Edinburgh’s lively social scene. Highlights include W Lounge, SUSHISAMBA restaurant, Joao’s Place cocktail bar and terrace, chef’s table and outdoor terrace. The unique rooftop W deck also offers the finest unfettered 360-degree views of Edinburgh and beyond.

Ed Webb, Director of Development Management at Nuveen, said: “We are excited for the launch of W Edinburgh at St James Quarter as it is the centrepiece of the development and completes the renewal of this eastern part of the city centre.

“W Edinburgh will be the second hotel to open at St James Quarter and will add to a number of fantastic retail, dining and leisure destinations already on offer. The addition of SUSHISAMBA within the hotel will also further enhance the experience for all who visit.

“We’re proud to be a part of the city’s growth and look forward to seeing W Edinburgh become a vibrant hub for both visitors and locals alike.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals

About St James Quarter

St James Quarter is Edinburgh’s largest development in a generation – a new 1.7 million sq ft masterplan in urban placemaking. Comprising 850,000 sq ft of retail space, St James Quarter complements the city centre’s retail circuit with John Lewis, Zara, & Other Stories, LEGO, H Beauty, and Kurt Geiger to name a few, it is also home to an enticing mix of new restaurants, cafés and bars including Duck & Waffle and Gordon Ramsay Street Burger. St James Quarter also includes a boutique five-screen Everyman Cinema, a luxury aparthotel brand Roomzzz, comprising 75-rooms; and 152 New Eidyn residential apartments by Native Land; in addition to delivering nine new public squares and 1,600 car parking spaces.