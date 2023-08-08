Regeneration of Perry Barr Racetrack to deliver over 400 New Homes

Corbally Group, a specialist property developer based in the West Midlands, has announced plans to regenerate the Perry Barr Racetrack. The proposals would deliver up to 427 new homes as part of the wider regeneration of Perry Barr.

Forming a vibrant new community, the proposals include a range of public and private gardens, play areas, and interactive playgrounds to promote positive wellbeing and healthy lifestyles.

The plans will also support sustainable long-term growth in Perry Barr by opening the River Tame with a new, biodiverse riverside park which will be open to the public.

The Racetrack is currently operated as a greyhound racing track. With a lease due to expire in 2026, the operator has announced plans to move to new premises at Monmore Green in Wolverhampton.

The proposals support ambitions of Birmingham City Council and the West Midlands Combined Authority, who have already invested heavily to enable growth within Perry Barr as a legacy from the Commonwealth Games.

This includes Perry Barr station, and the Perry Barr Village, which is set to accommodate a new residential neighbourhood of nearly 2,000 new homes.

Spokesperson for Corbally Group – Perry Barr, said:

“Perry Barr has been identified as a priority area for growth within Birmingham. The City Council has invested heavily to enable regeneration and deliver a legacy from the Commonwealth Games. The regeneration of the Perry Barr Racetrack is part of this vision

“The current site offers little in terms of wider community value and we’ve worked closely with the racetrack operator to support its move to new premises within the region.

“We have developed an exciting scheme which not only delivers new homes but will create attractive new public spaces and unlock access to the river front. It will vastly improve Perry Barr and deliver real value for the established and emerging community in this location.”

A planning application is currently being prepared and is set to be submitted in the coming months.

