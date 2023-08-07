Barratt Homes Bristol gets go-ahead for next phase of flagship Yate development

Housebuilder Barratt Homes Bristol has been granted permission by South Gloucestershire Council to build 145 new homes as part of the popular Ladden Garden Village development in Yate.

This strengthens the homebuilder’s longstanding commitment to the area following the approval of some 200 new homes late last year. This next phase will offer buyers a choice of two-, three- and four-bedroom energy efficient homes, 55 of which will be affordable.

Construction work on the additional builds is due to start later this autumn with the first homes to go on sale towards the beginning of next year.

Andrea Pilgrim, sales director for Barratt Homes Bristol said: “We are delighted to get the green light for this next phase of Ladden Garden Village, which will make an important contribution to the demand for much-needed new housing in Yate. We have already had considerable interest from potential buyers.

“We have a range of incentives available for both key workers and second steppers on the property ladder, like our Key Worker Deposit Contribution, Deposit Unlock and Part Exchange Guarantee schemes. Community is at the heart of our developments and it great to see the residents already at Ladden Garden Village thriving and settling into their new homes.”

As part of Barratt Homes’ commitment to sustaining and protecting local wildlife on its development, all of the properties will include features such as swift boxes, bat boxes and hedgehog highways.

Ladden Garden Village has good public transport connections and is close to local schools and amenities including Yate Shopping Centre, parks and sports pitches. Yate train station is less than a 15-minute providing easy access to both Bristol and Gloucester.

For sales enquiries call the Barratt Homes sales team on 0333 355 8487. Alternatively visit www.barratthomes.co.uk

