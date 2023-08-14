RWE welcomes local MPs to its Grimsby Hub to mark site expansion works and discuss future plans for the region

Lia Nici, MP for Great Grimsby and Martin Vickers, MP for Cleethorpes, visited RWE’s Grimsby Hub to review the site expansion works and meet with local staff

The MPs welcomed RWE’s future plans for the region which promise to produce investment and new jobs

RWE welcomed local MPs Lia Nici and Martin Vickers to its expanding Grimsby Hub, a new state of the art operations and maintenance facility, currently under construction at the company’s existing site in Grimsby’s Royal Docks. During the visit, the MPs took a tour around the facility, met with staff and had the opportunity to hear more about RWE’s future planned investment in the region.

RWE is responsible for operating the existing Humber Gateway and Triton Knoll offshore wind farms from the Grimsby Docks as well as the construction of the Sofia offshore wind farm and the development of a further two offshore wind farms on Dogger Bank in the North Sea. Once fully operational, the Grimsby Hub will be the operations base for Triton Knoll and Sofia as well as hosting RWE’s Centralised Control Room (CCR), where technicians will oversee the operation of the vast majority of the company’s UK offshore portfolio, further reaffirming the Humber’s role as a leading location for the UK’s offshore wind sector.

Humber-based firm Hobson & Porter is responsible for the construction of the multi-million pound facility, which is expected to accommodate around 140 RWE employees in total. The Grimsby Hub has the potential to bring around 70 new skilled jobs to the region, plus indirect jobs required in support. Although still under construction, recruitment is well underway with the opening of over 20 technician roles in support of the Sofia offshore wind farm.

The location of the Grimsby Hub at the Royal Docks was chosen because of its proximity to existing and future projects and its deep-water quayside, which is suited to the use of Service Operations Vessels (SOVs). Construction is due to complete next year and will include a joint control room offering 24/7 monitoring of multiple sites, new shared office space, and separate warehouse facilities.

Guy Middleton, RWE General Manager for the Grimsby Hub, hosted the visit and said: “It was fantastic to welcome Lia and Martin to the Grimsby Hub to discuss our investment plans for the local region, which will bring plenty of skilled roles and provide many opportunities for the regional supply chain.”

RWE’s newly appointed Director for Net Zero East Coast UK, Corinne Barry, added: “It is a hugely exciting time for RWE in the Humber with all the new investment proposed, and I cannot wait to see our plans progress. The Humber has gained an enviable reputation in supporting the country’s net zero ambitions and RWE is proud to be a part of its future!”

During the visit, the MPs also discussed RWE’s plans for a new carbon capture CCGT power station near Stallingborough which could generate up to 800 MW of decarbonised, secure, flexible energy, enough to potentially power the equivalent of around one million homes. The new power station would be fitted with carbon capture technology andwould make a significant contribution to the UK’s energy security and support our transition to a net zero economy.

RWE is working with Harbour Energy to explore options for transporting and storing the captured carbon through its Viking CCS network from both its proposed new power station and its existing Staythorpe power station in Nottinghamshire.

Lia Nici MP thanked the team for the visit and said: “It was great to see RWE’s continued investment in its Grimsby Hub offshore wind base, which is set to be a central location for the management of many of the company’s offshore wind farms across the UK – bringing high-quality job opportunities to Grimsby and reinforcing the town’s position as a leader in the sector.”

Martin Vickers MP added “The visit also gave us an opportunity to hear about RWE’s wider investment plans in the region, which includes not only further offshore wind projects, but carbon capture investments at its regional power stations, linked to the Viking Carbon Capture and Storage network, which was recently awarded Track-2 development status by the Government.”

RWE is the leading power producer in the UK, accounting for around 15% of all electricity generated in the UK through its diverse operational portfolio of onshore wind, offshore wind, hydro, biomass and gas. Between 2012 and 2021, RWE delivered a 43% reduction in carbon intensity for the electricity produced across its operational portfolio in the UK (0.52 to 0.30 tCO2/MWh). Overall, and including its committed investments in projects already under construction, RWE expects to invest up to £15 billion in new green technologies and infrastructure in the UK by 2030.

