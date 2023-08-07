UK innovators to gather in Liverpool to discuss routes towards a net zero energy network by 2035

Registration has opened for the energy industry’s second Energy Innovation Summit – the UK’s flagship event for electricity and gas network operators and the wider energy industry, taking place this year at the Exhibition Centre, Liverpool, between 31st October and 1st November 2023.

The event has been developed between Energy Networks Association (ENA), Ofgem, Innovate UK (part of UK Research and Innovation) and the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero. It will include high profile speakers across two days of innovation-focused discussions and debates. The Summit is focused on achieving net zero networks by 2035, and what the sector needs to change to get us there.

The Summit is the sector’s opportunity to come together, learn the latest ideas and get updates on the key issues in energy innovation.

This year’s event will examine how innovation can accelerate progress in vital areas such as technology supporting decarbonisation and how the industry can best help consumers in vulnerable situations. It will look at how the energy industry can make the most of innovations from around the world to solve challenges here in the UK.

The Summit is a forum for collaboration between key stakeholders across the industry and leading innovators, building on over ten years of low carbon technology conferences organised by ENA. The event brings together lessons from a wide range of energy innovation projects to show how they can drive future innovation across the energy sector to meet the net zero targets.

Visit our registration page to join delegates from across the UK and beyond and hear from energy experts, innovators and leading industry voices – learn more and Register now

Dan Clarke, Head of Innovation at Energy Networks Association which represents the UK energy networks said:

“This is a vital time for the transition of our energy network, with the marathon to get us net zero turning into a sprint to deliver the technology and systems we need to make it happen. The Energy Innovation Summit is the UK’s biggest and best forum for the innovators, experts, policy makers and decision takers to get together and push forward with the plans to get us to net zero.”

Marzia Zafar, the Deputy Director of Digitalization and Innovation, Ofgem said:

“A sustainable, affordable net zero world requires groundbreaking innovation in technology, infrastructure and business. The Energy Innovation Summit is critical to bringing together the brightest and best in the UK’s energy industry and sector to create the roadmap to 2050 and beyond.”

Matt Hastings, Deputy Director of the Ofgem SIF programme at Innovate UK:“The Energy Innovation Summit brings together a very diverse mix of individuals and organisations from both inside and outside the energy sector. This whole systems approach is how we work together to urgently solve problems and tackle the challenges facing the energy networks in the climb toward a net zero future.”

