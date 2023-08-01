Telford Homes becomes second developer in the UK to achieve prestigious data quality credential

Telford Homes, one of London’s leading residential and mixed-use developers, has achieved Building Information Modelling (BIM) Level 2 Kitemark accreditation as the firm seeks to further burnish its credentials as a high-quality, industry-leading developer.

Following a three-day audit, Telford Homes successfully obtained the accreditation. The achievement, which can be applied for by contractors and developers, is only the second time a developer has achieved BIM accreditation in the UK and just the fifth in Europe. Telford Homes passed the assessment as both a developer and a contractor.

BIM is a groundbreaking approach that manages information throughout the entire life cycle of a built asset, from initial design, through procurement to construction, maintenance, and eventual decommissioning. By utilising digital modelling, BIM facilitates seamless collaboration between various stakeholders such as architects, engineers, funders, owners, contractors and subcontractors within a common data environment. It allows all stakeholders to communicate and coordinate effectively while providing crucial insights into potential impacts.

BIM Level 2 Kitemark sets the industry benchmark for best practice, consolidating all project and asset information, documentation and data at the design and construction phases of a project using BIM processes. It is an essential part of the UK BIM Framework, which marks a fundamental step towards the digital transformation of the country’s construction sector.

Husam Mostafa, Technical Director at Telford Homes, said: “The BIM Kitemark accreditation stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the industry. BIM accreditation – as both a developer and a contractor – places Telford Homes in an excellent position to secure institutional investment for our industry-leading projects, with faster and efficient processes, reduced uncertainty and on-site waste, and improved safety all by-products of an impressive BIM system. This achievement positions us at the forefront of digital transformation in the UK’s built environment industry and will assist in meeting the government’s plans for the building safety act.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals