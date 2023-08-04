First glimpse at new homes in Stevenage revealed by developer

A first look at the new housing development which is set to transform part of Stevenage has been provided by the developer currently building the homes.

Miller Homes has released the first computer-generated images of its Forster Park development, detailing some of the architectural features of the properties which are set to complement its surroundings.

The development, part of a joint scheme with housebuilder Bellway, is set to total almost 800 new homes off North Road in Stevenage, which also includes plans for a local centre, primary school and country park.

Work has started on the first phase of new housing and Miller Homes is planning to release its first homes for sale before the end of 2023.

The national housebuilder will ultimately deliver 396 homes at Forster Park, named as a tribute to EM Forster whose literature was inspired by his hometown roots in Stevenage, many of which will feature solar panels on roofs and EV charging points to properties, ensuring sustainability and green energy is at the forefront of the scheme.

Alastair Parsons, area sales director for Miller Homes Midlands, said: “With work now underway at Forster Park, we are keen to show both Stevenage residents and prospective customers alike what our homes are going to look like at the development, well in advance of releasing them for sale onto the market, which we plan to do in late 2023.

“The images we have released to the public demonstrate how our first phase of homes will look, featuring a contemporary style of new build housing, marking a distinct area of the site. Future phases will also have a recognisable design theme running through them, becoming more traditional in style as we near EM Forster’s family home, something we’ve worked hard to achieve as part of our planning consent for the development.

“One of our principal design features is to create a sense of arrival for people when entering the development, which we’re implementing by using a contemporary style of home combined with buff brick and rendered elements to some of our housetypes within the first phase.

“Forster Park is located in a desirable part of Stevenage, which we hope to elevate even further with an attractive and sustainable scheme of new housing, public open spaces, amenities and facilities for residents new and old.

“We hope that when customers and ultimately homeowners arrive at Forster Park, they will appreciate the work that has gone into the site, with solar panels on roofs, as well as electric vehicle charging points, celebrating our green approach to new housing developments, standing side-by-side with our plans to create a country park to be enjoyed by all residents in Stevenage for many years to come.”

Stevenage Borough Council is due to vote on the proposed 93-acre country park later this year, which forms part of the plans at Forster Park.

Together with Bellway, the developers have already agreed to contribute more than £1.1 million to the Stevenage community through a Section 106 agreement signed as part of the initial planning consent granted to the developers by the council.

For more information and to register interest in the Forster Park development, visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/south-east/forster-park-stevenage.aspx.

