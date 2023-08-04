The UK’s leading door manufacturer JELD-WEN has expanded its product portfolio with the launch of a new laminate range

The collection of internal and communal doorsets comprises seven new laminate finishes in a variety of striking colours and glazing options, and will replace its existing veneer designs.

Ideally suited for commercial build projects, the new range allows for a more consistent design scheme and can be easily incorporated into a variety of interiors. The laminate finish also carries significant benefits in terms of maintenance and durability, offering resistance to water, impacts and scratches, and is easy to clean and maintain with no chemical products required.

In addition to ReadyFIT internal and communal doorsets, the enhanced laminate designs will also form part of JELD-WEN’s SecureFIT and SecureSET ranges, meaning they are dual tested to provide 30-minute fire, smoke and security protection as listed under the Certifire and CertiSecure schemes – offering customers a complete and fully certified interior doorset solution.

Ruth Deardon, UK Product Line Manager at JELD-WEN, said:

“With a highly durable and long-lasting finish, our new laminate collection is well-suited for commercial builds, helping to create a high-quality and consistent design scheme that is stylish as well as practical. All finishes are available with a FD30 fire door rating, giving customers complete assurance in the safety and certification of every doorset.”

In line with JELD-WEN’s commitment to provide high-quality, reliable and easy-to-install products, laminate doorsets are delivered fully finished, with no painting or staining required on site, and feature colour-matched edge banding for a seamless finish.

All doorsets are available either as a solid panel or with glazing, with 11 clear glazed designs to choose from.

Ruth added:

“Expert craftsmanship, premium quality and exceptional design is behind every JELD-WEN doorset, and our new laminate collection is no exception. As well as a market-leading product range, customers can also benefit from our decades of industry knowledge and technical expertise, as well as a dedicated sales team to provide support at every stage of the project.”

Every JELD-WEN customer is supported by a specialist, UK-based account management team who can help streamline the sales process from start to finish, as well as a nationwide customer service team to provide solutions to any query and ensure every order is delivered on schedule and in budget.

For more information about JELD-WEN’s laminate doorset range, call 0345 122 2891 or email ukdoorsets@jeldwen.com

See more at www.jeld-wen.co.uk

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals