Trio join Senior Leadership Team as Buoyant MC Construction heads for Record Year

An expanded senior leadership team has been unveiled at MC Construction as the buoyant firm heads for a record year.

Turnover for the Salford-based business is on track to reach £22m for the 12 months to September, an increase of almost 50 per cent on last year’s figure of £15m.

MC Construction has made strides across its Greater Manchester and Cheshire heartlands over the past year while also expanding its geographical reach with projects in Cumbria, North Wales and Shropshire. Its current forward order book stands at a record level of £18m.

Founded in 1971 by Charlie Lowe and John Purcell, the multi-award-winning, family-owned company delivers complex construction projects, specialising in internal and external refurbishments, structural alterations and new builds for a wide range of clients across multiple sectors.

Earlier this year, the company made an historic change by promoting Russ Forshaw from group operations director to managing director, the first time that a non-family member has held the role. He succeeded David Lowe, son of co-founder Charlie, who has become executive chairman.

Now the company has promoted Jason Houghton from commercial manager to commercial director and Karl McDonald from contracts manager to operations manager.

The duo, along with human resources and business services manager Sophie Houghton, have now joined the senior leadership team which includes Russ, pre-construction director Chris Purcell and finance director Gary Glendenning.

Russ said: “We pride ourselves on being a business where learning and development supports internal promotion and career opportunities, as well as personal growth.

“Our commitment to investing in and empowering talented young staff members has helped us to achieve great progress and success as a business.

“Jason has made a significant difference to the business since he joined us three years ago and fully deserves his promotion.

“Karl and Sophie joined us as apprentices and have progressed through the ranks and increased their levels of responsibility to the stage where we are now delighted to appoint them to the senior leadership team.

“Expanding our leadership team is a significant milestone for the company. The team will ensure the smooth day-to-day running of the business while also enabling us to be more future facing, as we work on initiatives to further strengthen the company, with a focus on developments such as process improvement, digital innovation and sustainability.

“These latest promotions mean we are extremely well-positioned to support a period of record turnover and expanded geographical coverage, as we look to the future with confidence.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals